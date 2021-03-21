Match ends, Lyon 2, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain won 4-2 at Lyon to go top of Ligue 1.
The 22-year-old France striker's efforts either side of the break saw him become the youngest player to score 100 goals in the French top flight.
Mbappe opened the scoring from a tight angle, before Danilo Pereira made it 2-0 with a half-volley and Angel di Maria added a third early in the second half.
Mbappe netted again before Islam Slimani and Maxwel Cornet responded.
Victory lifts PSG to the summit on goal difference above Lille, who were beaten 2-1 at home by Nimes earlier on Sunday.
Mbappe replaces Herve Revelli, who achieved the feat with Saint Etienne in 1969, as the youngest player ever to score 100 goals in the French top flight.
Victory against third-placed Lyon also saw Brazilian forward Neymar return from a six-week injury layoff, coming off the bench to replace Mbappe in the 70th minute.
Line-ups
Lyon
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lopes
- 22De Sciglio
- 6Guedes Filho
- 5DenayerSubstituted forDiomandeat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27Cornet
- 12Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 23Mendes RibeiroSubstituted forGuimarães Rodriguez Mouraat 56'minutes
- 25Caqueret
- 11KadewereBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDuboisat 56'minutes
- 10DepaySubstituted forSlimaniat 56'minutes
- 7Toko EkambiSubstituted forCherkiat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Diomande
- 3Benlamri
- 14Dubois
- 17Gusto
- 18Cherki
- 20Slimani
- 26Bard
- 30Pollersbeck
- 39Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Navas
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forDagbaat 86'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 22Diallo
- 15Danilo
- 27GueyeSubstituted forHerreraat 86'minutes
- 11Di María
- 6Verratti
- 7MbappéSubstituted forNeymarat 70'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forDraxlerat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Paredes
- 10Neymar
- 12Rafinha
- 16Rico
- 20Kurzawa
- 21Herrera
- 23Draxler
- 25Bakker
- 31Dagba
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon 2, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Post update
Offside, Lyon. Léo Dubois tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Lyon. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Bruno Guimarães (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Moise Kean.
Booking
Sinaly Diomande (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sinaly Diomande (Lyon).
Post update
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (Lyon).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Idrissa Gueye.
Post update
Attempt saved. Maxence Caqueret (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Islam Slimani (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Rayan Cherki (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Lyon 2, Paris Saint Germain 4. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rayan Cherki with a through ball.