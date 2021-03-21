Scottish Gossip: Kamara, Rangers, Celtic, Livingston, Ajer
Livingston captain Marvin Bartley says discussions have been held about players walking off the pitch if they receive racist abuse. (The Scotsman)
Police Scotland are investigating a social media which shows Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos being racially abused. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has been urged to quit the club by Norway boss Stale Solbakken. (Scottish Sun)
Alex Neil emerges as the new favourite to be Aberdeen boss after exiting his post at Preston North End. (Scottish Sun)
Motherwell defender Stephen O'Donnell says he is not a diver after he was denied a penalty in his side's thrashing at Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)