Livingston captain Marvin Bartley says discussions have been held about players walking off the pitch if they receive racist abuse. (The Scotsman external-link )

Police Scotland are investigating a social media which shows Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos being racially abused. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has been urged to quit the club by Norway boss Stale Solbakken. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Alex Neil emerges as the new favourite to be Aberdeen boss after exiting his post at Preston North End. (Scottish Sun external-link )