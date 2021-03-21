Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Alfredo Morelos, centre, celebrates after scoring Rangers' equaliser at Celtic Park

Police are investigating complaints that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos suffered online racial abuse following Sunday's Old Firm game.

In the wake of the 1-1 draw, reports external-link claim a video was circulated on social media that included racist language used towards the striker.

The Colombian scored his first ever goal against Celtic in the match.

It comes days after team-mate Glen Kamara said he was abused by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela.

Kudela admitted swearing while covering his mouth during his side's Europa League win at Ibrox on Thursday but not the "disgusting accusation" of racism.

Because of the offensive nature of the alleged comments, the BBC is not reproducing them.

Regarding the Morelos incident, a Police Scotland spokesman said: "An investigation is under way after we received a number of complaints regarding an offensive social media post and enquiries are ongoing."

Sunday's match was the first meeting of the sides since Rangers clinched the Premiership title, with fans praised for staying away from Celtic Park following mass celebrations from Rangers fans upon their title success earlier this month.

On Monday, Slavia issued a statement claiming their fans had suffered online death threats in the fallout from Thursday's tie.

The matter has been escalated to Uefa, while the Czech side have contacted Police Scotland over an alleged "brutal attack" after the game.

"If the outcome warrants it, we will act," said Slavia. "We believe everything will be investigated and we will respect the decision."