Euro 2020: Which players should be England's attacking options this summer?

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments170

England forwards: Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount

Gareth Southgate appears to have a real selection headache for Euro 2020.

England boast a wealth of attacking options for the tournament this summer and while Harry Kane looks set to be the main man, around him there is a mix of seasoned performers and exciting youngsters to choose from.

We asked you to rank the seven options below - and former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards and former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton also debated the possibilities on BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club.

Read on to see the results from your lists, in reverse order, plus the thoughts of Richards and Sutton.

You can still make your own list below, but it will not count towards the result.

Who should start alongside Kane?

Rank the attackers you think should start for England at the Euros along with Harry Kane.

'I don't understand why Grealish is not number one'

Former defender Richards, a Premier League and FA Cup winner with Manchester City, believes Grealish's creativity makes him one of the first names on the teamsheet alongside Kane, with Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford battling it out for a place on the other side of a front three.

"If you did a little bit of homework, Southgate has said he is picking people on form," he said.

"If you look at the stats, Grealish has played 22 games, and his 'chances created' is nearly more than double anyone else. I don't understand why Grealish is not number one on the list.

View more on twitter

"Villa without him are a good team but with him they are exceptional. He is a player for the way England need to play - not afraid to get on the ball, can get out of tight situations. He doesn't shy away from any pressure.

"You need Grealish to help Kane get the goals. He plays on the left of a three for England.

"Rashford is top quality but I believe you are losing something if Grealish doesn't play on the left. I would rotate Rashford and Sterling on the right.

"Sterling has been good, he has not been exceptional this season. I would go Sterling (on the right) just because of his runs in behind. He has played in that position probably more often than most."

'I don't believe there is a place for Grealish in a 3-4-3'

Sutton, a Premier League winner with Blackburn, favours a more pragmatic and familiar Three Lions line-up, with Sterling and Rashford playing either side of Kane.

"The players who will complement Kane best are Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford. They are players who have to move beyond Harry Kane and he's such a wonderful link man," said Sutton.

"I understand there are different types of player, the likes of Grealish and Maddison are totally different. Gareth Southgate is in a great position but of course he can bring players off the bench too.

"If it is a 3-4-3 formation - it's a lovely headache for Southgate to have - but if you're playing more counter attack, then pace is key. Harry is the link man, he can play as a 10 and a nine and if you have Rashford and Sterling you have the pace up front.

"I think Mount, out of possession, Gareth trusts him more and I think that's the issue between Mount and Grealish.

"The better teams he will go 3-4-3 and the best balance is Sterling and Rashford. I don't believe there is a place for Grealish in a 3-4-3. I believe they're a much better threat and will get more out of Kane."

Rory Smith, chief soccer correspondent at the New York Times, can see situations where Grealish could come into the side.

"If you're playing 4-3-3 you play Jordan Henderson, Mount because he's the most versatile and then it would be horses for courses - against teams who sit in you would play Grealish, but if you're playing Spain or France you maybe need Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips for that security."

The seven - a quick look

England's options at a glance
PlayerGamesGoals per gameAssists per gameGoals + assists per gameChances created per game
Foden220.270.230.51.41
Grealish220.270.450.733.41
Maddison230.350.220.571.83
Mount280.180.110.292.46
Rashford290.310.240.551.17
Sancho210.290.430.712.76
Sterling250.360.20.561.28
All stats from league games this season

The result - in reverse order

7. James Maddison (Leicester City)

England caps: 1

James Maddison

James Maddison's start to the season was disrupted by a hip injury but despite that he has been a hugely influential player for Leicester in their push to secure a top-four finish.

He has been involved in 13 goals (eight goals and five assists) and created 42 chances in 23 games for the Foxes in the Premier League this term.

6. Mason Mount (Chelsea)

England caps: 13

Mason Mount

Gareth Southgate had to defend his selection of Mason Mount back in October but the Chelsea man is showing why Southgate, Frank Lampard and now new Blues boss Thomas Tuchel rate him so highly.

His raw numbers come out lower than his rivals, with his eight Premier League goal involvements the lowest of the seven players, but he might be able to point to some sloppy finishing by his team-mates for that, as Mount is second only to Jack Grealish in terms of the opportunities he has created (68).

5. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

England caps: 18

Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho had an incredible season in the Bundesliga last season as he finished with 17 goals and 16 assists.

He has not quite been able to replicate that form so far this term, with Dortmund struggling overall, but with six goals and nine assists in 21 games in the Bundesliga he has still been a standout player for the German side. His involvement in 15 goals for Dortmund still ranks among the best compared with the players on this list, as does his average of 2.76 chances created per game, second only to Grealish.

4. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

England caps: 3

Phil Foden

Phil Foden has played the fewest number of Premier League minutes this season out of all of England's potential attacking options but that does not mean he has contributed the least - far from it.

He has six goals and five assists for Manchester City this season and also boasts the best passing accuracy (87.52%).

3. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

England caps: 40

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford may have been doing very good things off the pitch over the last year but he also continues to provide an important contribution to a Manchester United side that are sitting second in the Premier League.

While his nine Premier League goals this season is the highest on the list, the forward may not have been quite as prolific as he was in the 2019-20 season, when he hit 17 goals. Rashford has 11 goals in 40 appearances for England.

2. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

England caps: 5

Jack Grealish

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has earned plenty of plaudits this season and deservedly so. He is a big player for Villa and it is of little coincidence that, during the midfielder's absence with a leg injury, the Midlands club have won just one of their last seven games.

None of England's other attacking options have created as many chances in the Premier League as Grealish has (75). He has been involved in 16 goals (six goals and 10 assists) for Villa this season, contributing towards 0.73 goals per game, the highest of all the players on our shortlist.

1. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

England caps: 58

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is an excellent all rounder. Of the options listed here, he has attempted the most number of dribbles (111), has the second-best passing accuracy (86.07%) and has been involved in 14 goals (nine goals and five assists) for Manchester City this season.

Pep Guardiola has rotated his side often to deal with the congested fixture list but Sterling is one of the players to still feature regularly, having made 25 appearances for the side who are storming their way to the Premier League title.

Honourable mentions

Bukayo Saka, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tammy Abraham, Harvey Barnes, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Ollie Watkins and Patrick Bamford are among those who just missed out on our seven-man shortlist of who could start for Southgate.

Richards: "I would take Bamford. I believe he offers something different. He holds the line up really well, Calvert-Lewin does it well too.

"For me Bamford is one of the most under-rated strikers in the Premier League. I just thought he would have got his chance for the upcoming internationals. I have watched his game very closely and I think he suits international football."

Feel passionately one of them will start at the Euros? Use the comments at the bottom of the page to tell us (or go here if you are using the app).

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

174 comments

  • Comment posted by srv, today at 21:58

    Grealish shouldn’t be number one. It should be Pickford or someone else with experience in that position.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 22:34

      KingFreddy replied:
      what?

  • Comment posted by football fan, today at 22:11

    We'll do what we always do, go with Harry Kane cos he "looks the part" and pick everyone else based on something out of date, the in-form players will either be on the bench or back in the UK and we'll get knocked out by the first decent team we meet :D

    • Reply posted by mread88, today at 22:51

      mread88 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 21:49

    Rashford and Sterling ahead of Foden? Okay bud. Rashford should be nowhere near the starting XI.

    • Reply posted by Healthb4Wealth, today at 22:43

      Healthb4Wealth replied:
      Completely agree. You need fearless youth in international cup competitions. Rooney, Owen etc. I think this will be Fodens time to shine. 4 3 3 for me, shaw maguire stones trippier, mount Henderson grealish, foden kane sterling

  • Comment posted by Jime, today at 22:09

    With all the exciting talented players England have attack wise, Southgate will come up with a system to negate their potential with his favoured risk adverse tactics. We all know this by now.

    • Reply posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 22:40

      Bricksnmortar replied:
      We all know his system too. Leave them at home or on the bench.

  • Comment posted by andyblubailey, today at 22:01

    I'd leave Sterling at home so he can practise passing to a team mate.

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 22:15

      Alan replied:
      One poor game and you’re getting on yesterday’s band wagon about him being a poor passer and finishing.
      Read the article again and look at the stats, his passing is exceptional. What are you talking about ? It looks like you know very little about the game.

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 22:05

    While goal keepers position is filled with butter fingers does it really matter whats in front of the goal keeper?

  • Comment posted by Penelope Poopsalot, today at 21:58

    The team should be built around Foden and Grealish. If the England team want to take that next step to winning a tournament these two are the players they need to integrate, they've been crying out for them since Gasgoine and now they have two and several others of outstanding potential.

    • Reply posted by Davey_Crockett, today at 22:44

      Davey_Crockett replied:
      Absolutely spot on, creativity wins tournaments. Not defend until you lose on penalties.

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 22:09

    Sterling will end up being selected even though his close ball control is something akin to a trampoline, he couldn't hit a barn door if his life depended on it. Kanes goal stats look great until you remove how many are penalties. Bamford has a higher work rate and better player in open play. Kane runs out of idea's in attack and frequently looses the ball

    • Reply posted by seagull83, today at 22:55

      seagull83 replied:
      Are you genuinely suggesting Bamford is a better player than Kane? I know it’s fashionable to bash Kane on here but Bamford has 7 fewer assists than Kane this season. How exactly can you say he’s a better player in open play?

  • Comment posted by SWRural, today at 22:00

    Sterling 111 dribble 'attempts', Ask how many were successful! Ask how many times he plays back to his wing back as he can't think of a way past.

    • Reply posted by Jonathan, today at 22:57

      Jonathan replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 22:16

    when your best keeper is more famous for his short arms and scissor tackles this will probably make opposing strikers eyes light up with joy. Maguire can't turn 360 degrees in under 5 seconds. Englands back line is boys tents to do mans work. Not helped by a manager who coaches talent out of players

    • Reply posted by Shy Talk, today at 22:51

      Shy Talk replied:
      Our best 'keeper? Pickford? You must be joking. It is him being short in the head as well as arms that is the problem. Still, Southgate says there is 'no viable alternative' and that's a bigger problem. I agree with the rest of your post.

  • Comment posted by wordofwisdom, today at 22:05

    Are we sure Kane isn't going to to get injured? Need to consider Bamford to come in for Kane or maybe Calvert-Lewin. Also have a word with Vardy.

    • Reply posted by LostmekecksintheGmex, today at 22:48

      LostmekecksintheGmex replied:
      Vardy's time has gone, sadly.

  • Comment posted by SalmonCrankyPeach, today at 22:09

    Doesn't matter who you pick we're bog average in the keeping - maybe Pope an exception but yet to be proved - and the defence where top players will take us to pieces - as always in tournament football

    • Reply posted by esco , today at 22:14

      esco replied:
      Pope is the best English keeper since Banks.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 22:03

    Doesnt matter what the public says with our Gareth, he takes his choices by looking at the media. Take a look at the latest England squad, it;'s a disaster waiting to happen. Half a dozen players in there who should be anywhere near an England team, e.g Dier, Mings, Bellingham, Lingard and so forth.

    • Reply posted by spreadcity, today at 22:10

      spreadcity replied:
      You have a point with the exception of Bellingham

  • Comment posted by Badasscanbe, today at 22:00

    It will all end in tears, forget what’s up front. No solid keeper McGuire and Dier. Fortune favours the brave and Southgate still seems to grateful for the job, and not daring enough.

    • Reply posted by thai blue, today at 22:07

      thai blue replied:
      agree. southgate will simply play very defensive despite having the best crop of young attacking players in ages. He will also just play his favourites regardless of form. sterling has been poor all year yet will be a guaranteed start.

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 22:12

    Southgate will play a defensive game while trying to win set pieces and penalties, Bamford and Vardy are more natural strikers in open fast play backed up with Sterling.

  • Comment posted by ed, today at 22:09

    Micah is correct of course. we should be playing as much of this crop of attacking talent as we can. grealish, foden, kane, stirling should be automatic picks for me plus stones and chilwell. id much rather we win a few handsomly and then lose 4-3 in the quarters than plod along like southgate does with low scoring borefests.

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 22:00

    unless he is comfortable playing as defender I don't see SG selecting him SG will probably select 8 defensive side ways passing players.

  • Comment posted by Chan The Man, today at 22:41

    Anyone notice how Saka isnt listed on the comparisons? Pretty sure he has better stats than some of those

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 22:26

    Never mind Foden and Grealish. If De Bruyne and Hazard were English, Southgate would still prefer Henderson, Dier and Rice. (Phillips got himself into the squad, but then foolishly blew his England chances by passing the ball forward against Fulham with Southgate watching.).

    • Reply posted by Davec999, today at 22:33

      Davec999 replied:
      I know Henderson is useless isn't he, he only captained the winners of the Premiership last year and the winners of the Champions League before that and the Champions League finalists the year before that, he cant do a thing right can he

  • Comment posted by Gin, today at 22:23

    Alan shearer would still do far better than most current Strikers. Bring back Big AL

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC