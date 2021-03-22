Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers will finish their title-winning season at home to Aberdeen on 15 May, with their final derby with deposed champions Celtic on 2 May at Ibrox.

It follows publication by the SPFL of the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures after the top flight splits into two sections of six teams.

The bottom six will conclude on Sunday May 16.

Hamilton Academical, currently 12th, will host Kilmarnock, presently one place above, on that day.

Ross County, a point above the Ayrshire side and two clear of Accies, will visit Motherwell in their final game.

While the SPFL is not always able to ensure all sides finish the season with 19 games at home and 19 away, it has managed to balance the fixture list this season.

However, Celtic will host Livingston for a third time, Rangers will travel to Livingston for a third time, while St Johnstone will play Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park for a third time.

In the bottom six, Dundee United will travel to both Kilmarnock and Hamilton for a third time.

More to follow.