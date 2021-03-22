Last updated on .From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku has scored 25 goals for Inter this season and is second to Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A scoring chart

Striker Romelu Lukaku will join up with the Belgium squad after testing negative for Covid-19 following an outbreak at his club Inter Milan.

Saturday's Serie A match against Sassuolo was postponed after four players, including goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, returned positive tests.

The Serie A leaders had initially prohibited players from leaving Italy to go on international duty.

Belgium begin their World Cup qualifiers against Wales on Wednesday.

They will then face the Czech Republic in Prague on Saturday and Belarus at home next Tuesday.

Coach Roberto Martinez will be without injured midfielders Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel.