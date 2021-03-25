Hornchurch scored a stoppage-time winner to beat National League side Maidstone United in the last 16

Having played just five games in three months, seventh-tier Hornchurch now find themselves 90 minutes from a first Wembley final.

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on sport the world over, but the Urchins have managed to navigate their way through league cancellations, lockdowns and socially distanced away trips to reach an FA Trophy semi-final away at non-league heavyweights Notts County.

"I wasn't surprised, I'd use the word amazed to be honest," manager Mark Stimson tells BBC Sport when asked how he felt seeing his side make the last four.

"For someone from our division to get to this stage, you'd be lucky. When you get to the quarter-finals and you're up against National League or National League South sides, for a team from our level [to get through] is an amazing achievement."

Hornchurch's 2020-21 FA Trophy run 31 October - third qualifying round - beat Bowers & Pitsea 3-1 8 December - first round - beat Wingate & Finchley 4-1 15 December - second round - beat Tonbridge Angels 1-0 19 December - third round - beat Dulwich Hamlet 2-1 16 January - fourth round - beat King's Lynn Town 3-0 on penalties after 1-1 draw 6 February - fifth round - beat Maidstone United 5-4 27 February - quarter-finals - beat Darlington 2-1

Teams from outside the National League have had success in the FA Trophy in recent years - eighth-tier Halesowen Town made last season's semi-finals, while seventh-tier Nantwich Town and Bognor Regis Town were both beaten in the last four in 2016.

But surely no side will have overcome as many hurdles to reach this stage as Isthmian Premier Division side Hornchurch.

Covid-19 restrictions have seen their past two league seasons curtailed. They have played just 16 competitive games in more than a year, and since their last league game on 3 November, they have only played six competitive matches - all in the FA Trophy.

Then look at who they have had to face in their run to the last four. Every opponent from the second round onwards has been at least one division higher and all were still playing competitive football while Hornchurch's season was paused.

By contrast, their latest opponents Notts County are more or less playing twice a week and reached Wembley last July when they were beaten by Harrogate Town in the National League promotion final.

Despite Hornchurch sitting outside the definition of 'elite' football for Covid-19 purposes, the east London-based Urchins have been given special dispensation to train together two to three times a week since before Christmas.

"We've played in-house games," says Stimson, whose side have had no warm-up games since mid-December.

"We've let the players referee it themselves and I've had to bring some youth players in to make the numbers up, but it's been competitive enough for me."

Mark Stimson led Stevenage to victory in the FA Trophy 14 years ago

A former Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Portsmouth player, Stimson knows what it takes to win the FA Trophy. He led Stevenage to the title in 2007 in what was the first competitive game at the newly built Wembley, and also guided Gillingham to victory in the 2009 League One play-off final.

Before their 250-mile trek to Darlington in the quarter-finals, Hornchurch's fans crowd-funded the travel costs for an overnight stay and have done the same for the 140-mile trip to Nottingham.

"I can't thank them enough for that gesture of goodwill; we can go up on the Friday and prepare as we should do," says Stimson, whose part-time side include former Crystal Palace and Wycombe midfielder Lewwis Spence and former Ghana international forward Chris Dickson.

But he has some advice for all his squad as they prepare for a fully professional Notts County side, who lie sixth in the National League as they target a return to the English Football League after two seasons away.

Their opponents have just replaced Neal Ardley as boss, with his successor Ian Burchnall taking charge of his first game against the Urchins.

"You've got to try and keep control," Stimson says. "Play the game and not the occasion, and when that chance comes up take it, as you probably won't get another one in your career

"Try and take in everything. Enjoy every moment, but make sure you do everything correctly and be ready for the match.

"County are a strong side, have good players and are flying in their league, so it'll be a tough one, but I know my players will give their best and some of them won't get this opportunity again."