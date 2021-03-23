Suspension, injuries and Matt Doherty's increased role have meant Seamus Coleman hasn't won an international cap in 17 months

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Serbia v Republic of Ireland Venue: Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade Date: Wednesday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has said he wants to help provide "a World Cup for the country" ahead of the start of qualification for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Stephen Kenny's side begin their Group A campaign in Serbia on Wednesday.

The Republic's last major tournament was the Euro 2016 finals and their last World Cup appearance was in 2002.

"I want a World Cup for the lads that are here, for the fans at home," said the Everton defender.

Coleman, 32, is in line to win his first cap in 17 months on Wednesday in Belgrade and he admits there may not be too many more opportunities for him to experience another finals tournament after his trip to Euro 2016.

However, he insists personal ambition is not even on his mind as he prepares for his latest challenge.

"My frame of mind is I want Ireland to get to the World Cup. My frame of mind is never 'My last chance this, my last chance that'. I want to fight for my country," he added.

"When that ends, that ends. It's never a case of it being, 'Ah, this could be my last one.' Whether it be the last or the second-last, whatever the case may be, I don't care. I just want a World Cup for the country.

"And then I've had my time, I've had my Euros, I've had my caps behind me and I'm not thinking that this could the last one. That doesn't enter my mind whatsoever.

"There's a bigger picture than this being Seamus Coleman's last chance at a World Cup, definitely."

Coleman's last cap came in a 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifier defeat in Switzerland in October 2019 in which he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The Republic of Ireland have yet to win in Stephen Kenny's eight games in charge

The intervening period has seen a change of manager - Stephen Kenny has replaced Mick McCarthy at the helm - while Tottenham defender Matt Doherty's rise to prominence and a series of injuries have kept Coleman on the sidelines.

"I can't explain how much I've missed it. It's been something that's been on my mind. I love playing for my country and I can't even remember when the last one was - it might have been my sending off, which is a very long time," he added.

"To get here, to be with the lads, to be with the staff is an amazing feeling, but then ultimately getting out there and putting on the green shirt is what we always want, and that's what I want tomorrow, so we'll see what happens.

"But I'm delighted to be here and I can't wait to get started again."

Travers to start in goal

The Republic head into the game without a win in eight attempts under new manager Kenny, who admits striker Aaron Connolly and midfielder James McClean are "under-cooked" following their recovery from rib and heel injuries respectively.

The team not have scored a single goal in their last seven matches and have a long list of injury absentees including Darren Randolph, Caoimhin Kelleher, the in-from Conor Hourihane, Callum O'Dowda, Kevin Long, James McCarthy, John Egan and Adam Idah.

Kenny confirmed Bournemouth's Mark Travers will start in Serbia after West Ham keeper Randolph and Liverpool's Kellehr were ruled out.

Travers will win just his third cap and make his first competitive appearance, having got the nod ahead of Kieran O'Hara and 19-year-old Gavin Bazunu.

Kenny said: "I do take it on board that the players are inexperienced, I do take that on board, but we have faith in them as goalkeepers.

"Mark will play and we have every faith in him."

The Republic host Luxembourg on Saturday in their second qualifying match before a friendly against 2022 hosts Qatar at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.