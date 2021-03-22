Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Che Adams hopes to get stripped for Scotland for the first time against Austria on Thursday

Che Adams dismissed suggestions he only wants to play for Scotland because of the Euro 2020 finals as he declared he is ready for international football.

The former England Under-20 striker joined up with his new Scotland team-mates on Sunday ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifiers.

The 24-year-old previously turned down an offer to switch allegiances in 2017.

"When I was younger, I didn't really know my body and how I would adapt, but I think I'm the right age," he said.

"I know a lot of people are going to be saying it's because of the Euros, but I don't think that's the case. I think it's come at the right time."

Adams, who has scored three goals in his last four games for Southampton, revealed that talks with team-mate Stuart Armstrong and Scotland head coach Steve Clarke convinced him to make the move.

"I have spoken to Stu a couple of times and I spoke to the gaffer and that made my mind up," Adams told the Scottish FA website.

"He convinced me a lot. I have seen videos online and it's just something I want to be part of. I want to take my career to the next level."

Leicester-born Adams, who qualifies for Scotland through a grandparent, admits that seeing Scotland players celebrate qualification for this summer's finals by congratulating goalkeeper David Marshall also helped him realise he was missing out.

"I saw the David Marshall videos online and, as soon as I saw that, I wanted to be part of it," he added. "The lads looked really good and they have really welcomed me in.

"I can't wait to get going to put the trust back into the manager."

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, who missed Sunday's 1-1 draw with Celtic, has withdrawn from the Scotland squad through injury.

Clarke's side host Austria on Thursday in the first game in World Cup qualification Group F, travel to face Israel on Sunday then return to Hampden Park to entertain Faroe Islands next Wednesday.