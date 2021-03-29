|World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales v Czech Republic
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 30 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C
Wales host the Czech Republic on Tuesday in what already feels like a significant match just two games into their World Cup qualifying campaign.
Group E second seeds Wales started with a 3-1 defeat away against group favourites Belgium last Wednesday.
Czech Republic are third seeds, but top the group after thrashing Estonia 6-2 and drawing with Belgium.
Having made 11 changes for Saturday's friendly win over Mexico, Wales hope to have their first team fresh and firing.
"We've had two difficult games against teams in the top 10 in the world - we gave a good account of ourselves," said Wales caretaker manager Robert Page.
"We went toe to toe in the second half against Belgium and held our own. The win on Saturday sets us up nicely and we'll be going for the win [on Tuesday].
"The Czechs will as well - we've seen them play home and away and their approach is the same - so we'll both be going for the win and it should make for an entertaining game."
When the draw was made, Belgium were overwhelming favourites to top Group E and qualify automatically as the world's number one-ranked team.
As a result, Wales and the Czech Republic were expected to battle it out for second place and a play-off spot, though the latter might have their sights set higher after their draw with Belgium in Prague.
Wales will be willing to chance their arm for a shot at top spot too, particularly because winning their Nations League group in November has all but guaranteed them a place in the World Cup qualifying play-offs.
"It's always been an important game but [the Czech draw with Belgium] doesn't put more importance on it," said Page.
"It just gives us a better opportunity that if we do get the win, the table looks a lot healthier.
"It's still early stages so we're not going to get carried away. Like every game, we'll approach it with the mentality to get the win."
Team news
Having picked a young and experimental side for Saturday's friendly win over Mexico, Wales are set to revert to their strongest line-up available against the Czech Republic.
That will mean recalls for the likes of captain Gareth Bale and his Tottenham team-mate Joe Rodon.
Wales will be without Hal Robson-Kanu, Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts after they were released from the squad for "breaching protocols".
Midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen, as well as defenders Ben Davies and Tom Lockyer, withdrew from the squad last week because of injury.
But there is better news regarding striker Kieffer Moore, who Page has described as being fit to play despite struggling with a heel injury recently.
The 6ft 5in Cardiff City target man scored the winner against Mexico to take his tally to five goals in 14 international appearances, but has not started any of Wales' past four competitive games.
Defender James Lawrence has rejoined the squad having initially been unable to travel to Wales because of Covid-19 rules in Germany, where he plays for club side St Pauli.
Czech Republic centre-back Ondrej Kudela has travelled to Cardiff despite earlier reports that he may be left out due to security concerns.
Rangers' Glen Kamara said he was racially abused by Kudela during a Europa League game earlier this month.
Slavia Prague later claimed Kudela was attacked after the match. In a statement, Slavia said Kudela admitted swearing at Kamara but denied the "disgusting accusation" of racism.
Czech Republic will have all their German-based players available - including captain Vladimir Darida and striker Patrik Schick - after they missed Saturday's draw with Belgium in Prague because of the Covid-19 restrictions which had affected Wales' Lawrence.
Match facts
- Wales and the Czech Republic last faced each other in June 2007 in a European Championship qualifier, drawing 0-0 at the Millennium Stadium in Ryan Giggs' final game for Wales.
- Including games as Czechoslovakia, the Czechs have only won one away match against Wales in seven attempts (drawing three and losing three), a 3-1 victory in a Euros qualifier in April 1971 at Vetch Field.
- Wales have lost just one of their past 15 home matches in qualification for European Championships and World Cups (winning nine and drawing five), a 1-0 defeat by Republic of Ireland in October 2017.
- Wales lost their opening qualification match against Belgium - they last started a World Cup qualifying campaign with consecutive defeats in September 2012, with their opening game then coming against Belgium.
- Including games as Czechoslovakia, Czech Republic will be looking to win their opening two away games in a World Cup qualifying campaign for the first time since 1969.
- Gareth Bale has had a hand in 13 goals in his past 18 starts for Wales (seven goals, six assists), providing an assist in each of his last three appearances.
- Harry Wilson has scored in consecutive appearances for Wales for the first time - he had found the net in just two of his previous 19 games for the national side.
- Tomas Soucek has netted seven goals in his past 13 games for West Ham and Czech Republic combined, including a hat-trick in his last away outing for his country versus Estonia.
