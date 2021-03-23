Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid beat Atalanta in the previous round of the Champions League

Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to Liverpool will not be moved abroad thanks to an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Spain imposed restrictions on flights from Britain in December over concerns of a variant of Covid-19, which affected European ties involving Chelsea and Manchester United.

The policy will end on 30 March with the Reds set to face Real on 6 April.

Granada can also host Manchester United in the Europa League on 8 April.

Other countries imposed similar restrictions on travel from Britain leading to Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach moving both legs of their last-16 encounter to Budapest with Liverpool and RB Leipzig doing the same for their tie.