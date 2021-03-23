Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson went down under Calum Butcher's challenge

Aberdeen have appealed against the yellow card for diving shown to Lewis Ferguson in Saturday's 1-0 defeat away to Dundee United.

The midfielder went down after 44 minutes under Calum Butcher's challenge, but referee Greg Aitken ruled it an act of simulation.

Aberdeen's appeal will be considered at a fast-trick tribunal on Wednesday.

The Dons' next game is away to Saturday 3 April in the Scottish Cup third round against either Dumbarton or Huntly.