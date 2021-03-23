Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester United striker Greenwood picked up the knock in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Leicester

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from England Under-21s squad for the European Championships because of an injury.

It was the 19-year-old's first call-up to any England squad since he was sent home from the first team last September having breached coronavirus protocols.

Norwich's attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell will come in as a replacement.

The competition sees the group stage being held from 24-31 March and the knockout stage from 31 May to 6 June.

Hungary and Slovenia will host the tournament, which features 16 nations competing in four groups of four with the group winners and runners-up qualifying for the knockout phase

England play Switzerland in Slovenia in their first game on Thursday and also face Croatia and Portugal in Group D.

England's Group D fixtures:

Thursday, 25 March, v Switzerland, Koper, 14:00 GMT

Sunday, 28 March, v Portugal, Ljubljana, 20:00 BST

Wednesday, 31 March, v Croatia, Koper, 17:00 BST

England U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Josef Bursik (Stoke City), Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Marc Guehi (Swansea City, on loan from Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City, on loan from Fulham), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Wilmot (Watford)

Midfielders: Todd Cantwell (Norwich City), Tom Davies (Everton), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Oliver Skipp (Norwich City, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Attackers: Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)