World Cup 2022 qualifying: England v San Marino Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Date: Thursday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app

Jesse Lingard believes heeding career advice from manager Gareth Southgate was key to his first call-up to the England squad in two years.

Southgate suggested the 28-year-old stay in England as he sought a loan move after failing to get much game-time at Manchester United this season.

Lingard had offers from abroad but joined West Ham and has thrived since.

"That was an incentive, as if to say, 'if you stay and do well then you'll get your call up'," Lingard said.

The Warrington-born player was also told by Southgate his inclusion in the squad for the forthcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers was partly owed to injuries to other players.

Lingard's career had stalled at Old Trafford, and he had made only three cup appearances this season before his move in January. Life at London Stadium has so far worked out well for the forward, with five goals in seven Premier League appearances helping David Moyes' side to fifth in the Premier League table.

Lingard told BBC Radio 5 Live that his short time at West Ham has "100%" felt like a new lease of life and that he has a list of targets on a whiteboard of what he wants to achieve there.

"I have written all the games down and I have got different things like shots and take-ons and things like that," he added.

"I've got another board full of inspirational quotes and things that can get that fire in my belly.

"I have come here with a really good mindset, and a really good focus and concentration on what I need to do."

Watkins hoping to learn from Kane

Watkins talks about his first England call up and learning from Harry Kane

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who has earned his first call-up to the squad, says he hopes he can improve by playing and training England captain Harry Kane

"I spoke to him a couple of times, he's a really nice guy," Watkins said of Kane. "Asking him how he trains, what he does and get some inside knowledge on how he works. Definitely someone I can learn from and see how he works on a day-to-day basis.

"I'm just trying to take it all in, the dream would be to make my debut."

Watkins, was playing non-league football for Weston-super-Mare six years ago and only made his Premier League debut six months ago following his £28m summer move from Brentford to Aston Villa.

"Looking back it has been a bit of a journey but it has been a great journey and I've had some tough times on the way but also some good ones," said Watkins.

"I was actually speaking to the strength and conditioning coach here, Ben [Rosenblatt], about three and a half years ago, asking him - because he came into Brentford for a day - 'what's Harry Kane's routine like? How is it?'

"A few years later I'm here training with him so, yeah, it is a bit of a shock but enjoyable as well."

The 25-year-old stressed the importance of taking the knee before games, with the England squad set to meet on Tuesday evening to discuss whether to continue the gesture in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

"I have my own view on it. I do think we do need to do it. It's a powerful subject and people are still talking about it," he said. "It still reminds people about why we are doing it."