Ballard won his most recent cap in the 1-1 Nations League draw with Romania on 18 October 2020

Northern Ireland defender Daniel Ballard says playing beside Leicester City centre-back Jonny Evans is proving beneficial to his development.

Ballard has started each of his five senior caps since being given his debut against Romania in September last year.

"To play next to a player who has such experience at that top level helps massively," said Ballard of Evans.

"When you see him play next to you you want to be like them and hope some of their traits rub off on you."

"It's brilliant for my development and all the players around me have really helped me settle in," added the 21-year-old.

"They're always trying to help me improve and help me through the game. It's nice to come into a team where there is such a good bond around the group."

Ballard is currently on loan at League One club Blackpool from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Having played for Northern Ireland Under-18s and Under-21s he has already established himself as a regular starter in NI manager Ian Baraclough's team selections and has been marked out as a start for the future.

In addition to winning his first cap in the 1-1 draw with the Romanians, the central defender was named in the starting line-up for four other Nations League games during the autumn.

"It's been pretty crazy. I've been fast-tracked since my first cap, thrown in at the deep end a bit, but I have loved every minute of it.

"I'm really enjoying my football at the moment. Everyone at Blackpool has made me feel so welcome and it's nice to be playing regularly and learning in every game.

"I'm really enjoying my time there but the goal is to represent Arsenal and play at the highest level.

"I've got to put the work in now and keep that same level of drive and hopefully one day I'll be playing at the top level."

'These are the games you dream of'

Ballard believes Baraclough's men can put the disappointment of failing to qualify for the Euros behind them by putting in a strong challenge to make the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

First up is a daunting challenge against Roberto Mancini's formidable Italy side, who have gone 22 games without defeat.

"I'm extremely excited. These are the games you want to be part of - these are the ones you dream of so if I'm asked to play I'll be ready, go in there full of confidence and look forward to it.

"We know the challenges ahead of us but we've shown in recent campaigns we can compete with the best teams.

"Falling just short the last time gives added motivation and hopefully we can go all the way this time."