Jimmy Callacher and Paul McElroy contend for possession at the Showgrounds

Ballymena secured a last-gasp dramatic 2-1 win over 10-man Linfield to reduce the champions' lead at the top of the Premiership table to seven points.

Tony Kane's corner was bundled over the line in a crowded penalty area on 92 minutes, with a Linfield player perhaps getting the last touch for an own goal.

Conor Keeley fired in a low right-foot shot to give Ballymena the lead on 67.

Andrew Waterworth levelled with a 74th-minute penalty and Joel Cooper was sent-off in the final minute.

The livewire winger harshly received a red card from referee Shane Andrews for a seemingly innocuous foul on home striker Shay McCartan.

Linfield went into the game on the back of a five-game winning streak and having come away with wins on their last three visits to the Warden Street venue.

The first half was a cagey affair but the visitors had the better of the few chances that were created, Ross Glendinning palming away Cooper's fiercely struck left-foot angled drive and Cameron Palmer firing over from close range.

Kirk Millar flashed a shot wide, as had Jordan Stewart in the early stages, while for the Braidmen Josh Kelly had his rifled shot cleared off the line just before half-time.

Match comes to life in second half

Glendinning tipped Cooper's effort round the post in the 65th minute and two minutes later United were in front - Kane's perfectly delivered right-foot free-kick being met in the area by Keeley, who drove the ball past Chris Johns for his first goal for the club.

Seven minutes later Linfield were back on level terms - Waterworth drilling his spot-kick into the bottom corner of the net for his 13th goal of the season after Owen McKeown was adjudged to have fouled Navid Nasseri.

Linfield survived appeals for a handball in the area and two McCartan chances, the latter forcing Johns into a superb stop.

Following Cooper's late dismissal, there was to be more drama however as the ball found its way into the net from another Kane delivery for David Jeffrey's men to clinch three valuable points.

The hosts remain seventh in the table as they extend their unbeaten league run to eight matches.

What they said

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey: "Linfield are a quality team and passed the ball around superbly in the first half but we worked so hard to go 1-0 up and then conceded the penalty.

"Other teams might have crumbled as the pressure on us after that was extraordinary but we stuck in there and kept going and we got our reward for never giving up and being very resilient.

"It's lovely to get three points, regardless of the opposition, and to be on a run of eight games undefeated."

Linfield manager David Healy: "We are very disappointed to come away with nothing.

"I thought our all-round performance was ok but we didn't do enough in both boxes tonight. It's a disappointing result."