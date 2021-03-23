Calvin Andrew: Barrow sign ex-Rochdale forward on a short-term deal
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
League Two club Barrow have signed former Rochdale forward Calvin Andrew on a short-term deal until the the end of the season.
Andrew, 34, had been without a club after leaving Rochdale last summer.
The ex-Luton and Crystal Palace striker scored 28 goals in 231 games across six seasons at the Crown Oil Arena.
He was named as a substitute for Barrow's League Two match against bottom side Grimsby Town on Tuesday (19:00 GMT).
Barrow are 21st in League Two, seven points above the relegation places.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.