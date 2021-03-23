Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ben Guy hit a superb opener for Portadown but Carrick fought back

Carrick Rangers came from two goals down to thump Portadown 5-3 in the Irish Premiership at Taylors Avenue.

Ben Guy and Lee Bonis put Portadown into a two-goal lead inside 12 minutes but Daniel Kelly pulled a goal back shortly after.

Cathair Friel levelled the game before Caolan Loughran converted a penalty to complete the turnaround.

Friel and Kyle Cherry grabbed Carrick's fourth and fifth of the match before Adam Salley's late consolation.

Portadown made the breakthrough with just three minutes on the clock when Guy rounded off an excellent team move with a top-corner finish from the edge of the area.

Cherry and Lloyd Anderson both put efforts wide for Carrick moments before Bonis' left-foot strike evaded the outstretched Aaron Hogg from 12 yards after a long free-kick was knocked into the forward's path.

However Kelly pulled one back one minute later when everyone was caught ball-watching after Lee Chapman fell in the area and the Carrick captain poked the ball into the bottom corner.

The goals kept coming when Friel converted Chapman's neat through ball on 22 minutes. Portadown stopper Jacob Carney got a hand to Friel's effort but his shot had enough power to roll over the line.

The turnaround was complete when Anderson was clipped by Paul Finnegan in the area and Andrew Davey pointed straight to the spot. Loughran calmly dispatched the penalty to put the hosts ahead.

Kelly found space at the back post but his shot across goal evaded everyone at the back post moments before the half-time whistle and Loughran put in a superb tackle to deny Guy, who was through on goal, 20 seconds after the restart.

Friel grabbed his second of the night on 63 minutes when he reacted quickest to Kelly's knockdown to fire past Carney before Cherry added a fifth on 70 minutes.

The midfielder took a heavy touch wide on the left but put in a crunching tackle to win the ball back. He whipped the ball in towards the back post but it evaded everyone and ended up in the bottom corner.

Carney pulled off an excellent save to push Reece Glendinning's rasping effort over the top and Friel was denied his hat-trick when his poked effort was ruled out by the assistant referee's flag.

Salley tapped home a consolation goal with five minutes to play after Ben Tilney set the striker up from five yards but Niall Currie's men had enough to see the game out.