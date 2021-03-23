Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Gibbs, capped 10 times by England, has played 100 times for West Brom in all competitions

West Bromwich Albion left-back Kieran Gibbs will join David Beckham-owned Inter Miami when his contract with Premier League side ends in the summer.

He is the Major League Soccer club's second signing from English football this year after the arrival of ex-Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross.

Gibbs, 31, joined West Brom in 2017 after 10 years at Arsenal and helped them to promotion last season.

However, he has only played 11 times for Sam Allardyce's side this season.

His last appearance came in a 2-2 draw against Fulham on 30 January.

West Brom are second from bottom in the Premier League table, 10 points from safety.

Inter Miami finished 10th in the Eastern Conference in their debut MLS season last year. The 2021 season begins next month and runs until December.