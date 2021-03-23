Prandelli has managed 10 major clubs including Roma, Valencia and Galatasaray

Cesare Prandelli has quit as Fiorentina manager and plans to step away from football after a "dark cloud" developed inside him.

The former Italy manager, who took charge of the Serie A club for the second time in November, says he is going through "profound distress".

"This is the second time I've left Fiorentina," the 63-year-old said on the club's website.

"The first time was not my decision, but this time it is."

Prandelli, who quit as Italy manager after a group-stage exit at the 2014 World Cup, leaves Fiorentina 14th in Serie A.

"In life, as well as the good times, there are also dark moments which can get on top of you," he added.

"I have been going through a period of profound distress which is preventing me from being who I really am. I began this experience with joy and love, spurred on by the enthusiasm of the new owners.

"It's likely that that my love for the city, and the memories of the great moments I've experienced here, made me blind to the early signs that something wasn't right inside.

"My decision has been guided by the enormous responsibility I have towards the players, the club and - last but certainly not least - to the Fiorentina fans, for whom I have great respect."

Prandelli first managed Fiorentina between 2005 and 2010.

"Over the past few months, a dark cloud has developed inside of me, changing the way I see things," he said. "I came here to give 100%, but I now feel that this is no longer possible and therefore I have decided to step back for the good of everyone involved.

The Italian added that he was aware this could be the end of his career as a coach.

"I have no regrets and don't wish to have any," he said. "The world I've been a part of for my whole life probably isn't right for me anymore - I no longer see myself in it.

"I've certainly changed, but the world is moving faster than I thought too. That's why I believe the time has come for me to stop being swept along, stop for a while and rediscover my true self once again."