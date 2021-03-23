Fitzpatrick fired Glenavon ahead seven minutes into the second half

Stephen Lowry's deflected strike ensured Coleraine inched closer to leaders Linfield as the Bannsiders drew 1-1 with Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Matthew Fitzpatrick's 52nd-minute opener for Glenavon threatened to end Coleraine's unbeaten run.

However, Lowry's heavily deflected leveller rescued a point for Oran Kearney's side, who move to within seven points of Linfield.

Glenavon stopper Craig Hyland made two late saves to deny Coleraine the win.

A point was still enough for Coleraine to gain ground on the pacesetting Blues after the champions' 2-1 defeat by Ballymena United.

Coleraine - who stretched their unbeaten run to 17 games - still have two games in hand on David Healy's side with the top two due to meet at Windsor Park on 6 April.

When Glenavon and Coleraine drew 4-4 at Mourneview in November, Stewart Nixon opened the scoring after just two minutes, and the Bannsiders nearly got off to another flyer when Curtis Allen sent Matthew Shevlin scampering through on goal in the seventh minute, only for the forward to flash his left-footed shot wide.

Glenavon knocked the ball about with confidence in the first half but it was a direct move that nearly yielded the opening goal when Daniel Purkis flicked Craig Hyland's long punt onto Peter Campbell, who produced a fine save from Gareth Deane.

A few minutes later, Campbell tried his luck again with a venomously struck half-volley that dipped just over Deane's crossbar before Hyland denied Josh Carson with his feet at the other end as the game opened up.

Jamie Glackin spurned a golden chance for Coleraine when he headed wide from a Curtis Allen cross

Glenavon came closest to breaking the first-half deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Purkis' glancing header was cleared off the line by Jamie Glackin, a near-miss that came at the end of a series of Lurgan Blues corners as the hosts piled the pressure on.

Glenavon were rewarded for their vibrant attacking display, however, as Fitzpatrick opened the scoring seven minutes after the restart.

Unsurprisingly given his form this season, Conor McCloskey was involved as his cross was met by Campbell, who nodded the ball back into the danger area for Fitzpatrick to convert from close range for his second goal against his former side this season.

Coleraine felt as though they should have been awarded a free-kick in the build-up when Andrew Hall collided with Glackin, but referee Steven Gregg was well-placed and waved play on.

Glackin then spurned a golden opportunity to draw Coleraine level after 65 minutes at the end of an incisive Bannsiders move with Eoin Bradley finding Curtis Allen, whose cross was glanced wide by Glackin from six yards.

Glackin's blushes were spared by Lowry, however, as the midfielder's effort from distance flew into Hyland's top corner via a James McLaughlin deflection to draw the visitors level.

Coleraine pressed hard for the winner late on but were denied by the impressive Hyland, who thwarted Ben Doherty in a one-on-one before producing a flying save to tip Ian Parkhill's header over the bar as the sides settled for a point, but one that, for the Bannsiders, will almost feel like a win given Linfield's defeat at Ballymena.