Hayden picked up the knee injury in the first half against Brighton

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden will miss the rest of the season as a result of the knee injury he suffered during the defeat at Brighton.

The 26-year old was stretchered off in the first half on Saturday after a challenge with Yves Bissouma and a scan has revealed "significant" damage.

He will not require surgery, however, and will now begin a rehabilitation programme.

Hayden has played 27 times this season, scoring one goal.

The former England Under-21 player, who joined Newcastle from Arsenal, said on Saturday the incident with Bissouma "was a complete accident".

Hayden has been a regular for the Magpies in the Premier League for the last four seasons and his absence will be a blow for Steve Bruce as he attempts to steer his team - which is two points above third-bottom Fulham - away from relegation trouble.