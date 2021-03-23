Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Defender Lewis Strapp scored the winning penalty for Morton

Leaders Hearts were not the only Championship side to exit the Scottish Cup as Dunfermline Athletic also lost to second-tier rivals Greenock Morton.

The home side progressed 6-5 on penalties after a grim 120 minutes of goalless football to secure a third-round visit to East Fife.

Buckie Thistle narrowly failed to emulate Highland League rivals Brora Rangers against Hearts.

They went down 3-2 at home to second tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Striker James Keatings gave Caley Thistle the early lead from more than 35 yards, defender Jack Murray fired Buckie level, but midfielder Sean Welsh gave the visitors a 2-1 half-time lead.

A shock looked possible as striker Callum Murray shot Buckie level with six minutes remaining, but winger Daniel MacKay saved the full-time side's blushes with the winner 120 seconds later to set up a local derby away to Ross County.

Highland League side Formartine United managed a mini-shock of their own after beating League 2 side Annan Athletic on penalties after a 1-1 draw to earn a home tie against Premiership side Motherwell.

League 1 leaders Falkirk overcame Arbroath from the league above, defender Thomas O'Brien having given the home side the early lead before goals from midfielder Craig Telfer and, three minutes from time, on-loan Dundee United forward Kai Fotheringham sent the Bairns through to face holders Celtic in Glasgow.

Winger Luke McCowan scored twice as Championship side Ayr United eased to a 4-0 win away to Elgin City to host League 1 side Clyde, who won 2-0 away to Keith of the Highland League.

Championship side Raith Rovers beat hosts Stirling Albion 2-0 and will visit top-flight Livingston, while third-tier Partick Thistle will travel to face Dundee United after easing aside Cowdenbeath 3-0.

Winger Craig Johnston scored a hat-trick as League 1 side Montrose recorded the biggest win of the night, thrashing hosts Nairn County 7-1, to earn another trip to a Highland League side, Fraserburgh.

Midfielder David Wilson scored a double as third-tier Dumbarton overcame Highland visitors Huntly 4-0 and will host top-flight Aberdeen next.

League 2 side Stenhousemuir will be at home to Premiership Kilmarnock after a 1-0 win away to Peterhead from the league above.

Revised Scottish Cup third-round draw

Forfar Athletic v Edinburgh City

Dundee United v Partick Thistle

Livingston v Raith Rovers

Brora Rangers v Stranraer

Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock

Rangers v Cove Rangers

Celtic v Falkirk

Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Queen of the South v Hibernian

Dumbarton v Aberdeen

East Fife v Greenock Morton

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren

Dundee v St Johnstone

Ayr United v Clyde

Formartine United v Motherwell

Fraserburgh v Montrose

Ties to be played on the weekend of 3 April.