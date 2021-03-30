Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough will recall his experienced men for Wednesday's vital game including skipper Steven Davis who will set a UK international caps record in the contest

World Cup European Qualifying, Group C: Northern Ireland v Bulgaria Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland 22:45 BST

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough is set to retain his preferred three-man defensive formation for the vital World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria.

Baraclough will recall experienced men including Steven Davis for Wednesday's game after he paraded a second-string side in the friendly defeat by USA.

Skipper Davis will set a new UK international caps record when he makes his 126th Northern Ireland appearance.

"It's a shape that can benefit the players we've got," said Baraclough.

Bulgaria sit bottom in Group C after losing to Italy and Switzerland, who both have maximum points from their two games.

"I don't see any reason to change that. It takes a bit of time to get used to that because players come here from different clubs, they play in different ways.

"One or two of them play with three at the back (at their clubs) but play a slightly different style to us.

"(But) everybody has shown that they are capable of adapting to it."

Playing catch-up

An opening defeat by Italy has left Northern Ireland six points adrift of the top two in Group C with both the Azzurri and Switzerland having won their opening two qualifiers.

Bulgaria have suffered home defeats by the two group favourites in their opening fixtures and probably need a win in Belfast to keep alive any remote hopes of qualification.

Baraclough has not secured a win in 90 minutes during his 10 matches as Northern Ireland boss and the team are without a victory in 12 games.

Baraclough delivers instructions during Tuesday's training session at Windsor Park

"Bulgaria will come here feeling they need to get something from the game - with both teams going for it it will be an entertaining game," added Baraclough.

"I don't think they will give too much away, they'll stay very compact. They have played a back three which turns into a five, they defend deep and try to catch teams on the break so we have to be wary of that.

"They've a couple of big lads up front though they may go with one, with a couple of quicker ones off him and go a bit more direct.

"At set-pieces they can be a threat and all these things have to be taken into consideration - this game is not a formality by any means.

"There will be a lot of twists and turns on Wednesday night and some dramas. We're trying to limit those dramas in our team and make sure we create chances and take those chances."