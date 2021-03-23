Mateusz Klich: Leeds United midfielder tests positive for coronavirus, says Polish FA
Last updated on .From the section Leeds United
Leeds United's Mateusz Klich has tested positive for Covid 19, according to the Polish Football Association.
The 30-year-old midfielder will now not travel to play for his country in a World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Budapest on Thursday.
Poland play Andorra on Sunday before a game against England at Wembley on Wednesday, 31 March.
Earlier this week, the Premier League reported two positive coronavirus tests from its latest round of testing.
It said those had come from 2,633 players and club staff being tested across two rounds between Monday, 15 February and Sunday, 21 February.
