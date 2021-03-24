Scottish Cup: BBC Scotland to show three ties from third round
BBC Scotland is to broadcast live coverage of three matches from the third round of the Scottish Cup.
The action starts with a Highland derby on Friday, 2 April when Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle meet (BBC Scotland - 19:35 kick-off).
Dumbarton v Aberdeen (BBC One Scotland - 12:15 kick-off) will be played on the following day.
And the BBC bonanza ends on Monday, 5 April, with Queen of the South v Hibernian (BBC Scotland - 19:35pm).
The Celtic v Falkirk and Rangers v Cove Rangers ties will be shown by Premier Sports, while BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound will be across all of the matches.
Scottish Cup third-round draw
Forfar Athletic v Edinburgh City
Dundee United v Partick Thistle
Livingston v Raith Rovers
Brora Rangers v Stranraer
Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock
Rangers v Cove Rangers
Celtic v Falkirk
Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Queen of the South v Hibernian
Dumbarton v Aberdeen
East Fife v Greenock Morton
Hamilton Academical v St Mirren
Dundee v St Johnstone
Ayr United v Clyde
Formartine United v Motherwell
Fraserburgh v Montrose