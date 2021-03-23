Last updated on .From the section Football

Fifa has banned ex-president Sepp Blatter from football until 2028 after giving him a new suspension of six years and eight months.

Former Fifa general secretary Jerome Valcke has received a similar ban, with both also being fined £780,000.

The punishments were for "various violations" of Fifa's code of ethics.

The new bans start when the current suspensions of 85-year-old Blatter and Valcke, 60, end in October 2021 and October 2025 respectively.

A Fifa statement said: "The investigations into Messrs Blatter and Valcke covered various charges, in particular concerning bonus payments in relation to Fifa competitions that were paid to top Fifa management officials, various amendments and extensions of employment contracts, as well as reimbursement by Fifa of private legal costs in the case of Mr Valcke."

