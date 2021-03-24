Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Neal Ardley saw his side score twice in the last 12 minutes to draw at Yeovil on Tuesday

Notts County have parted company with manager Neal Ardley and his assistant Greg Abbott.

County are inside the National League play-off places in sixth but are 14 points behind leaders Sutton United.

Ardley's last match in charge was a 2-2 draw at Yeovil Town on Tuesday when his side came from 2-0 down.

The former Wimbledon midfielder and AFC Wimbledon boss, 48, took over at Meadow Lane in November 2018 but could not prevent relegation from League Two.

Notts were defeated in the National League promotion final by Harrogate Town last season to miss out on an immediate return to the English Football League.

His departure was confirmed in a joint statement by owners Chris and Alex Reedtz, who admitted some supporters may be surprised by the decision after "an upturn in recent results".

"We do not, however, apply short-term thinking to decisions of this magnitude," the club statement said. external-link

"We consider many factors which far outweigh our results in the last few matches and these deliberations have ultimately led us to conclude that we can be better, and that a change is needed to take us to the next level."

They are next in action on Saturday when they host Hornchurch in the FA Trophy semi-finals.

The club say they are not seeking applications for the managerial vacancy.