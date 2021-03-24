Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson went down under Calum Butcher's challenge

Lewis Ferguson's yellow card for diving in Aberdeen's weekend defeat by Dundee United has been rescinded on appeal.

The midfielder went down after 44 minutes under Calum Butcher's challenge, but referee Greg Aitken ruled it an act of simulation.

The appeal was considered at a fast-trick tribunal on Wednesday.

Aberdeen, who have appointed Stephen Glass as their new manager, next play in a Scottish Cup third-round tie against Dumbarton on 3 April.