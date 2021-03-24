Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough's maiden World Cup qualifying campaign with Northern Ireland starts on Thursday with the task of overcoming an Italy side who have not lost any of their 50 home qualifiers this century.

There are a few key decisions to make when deciding who starts in Parma, and this is your chance to have your say.

Youth or experience? A debut for Dion Charles? Will Steven Davis match Peter Shilton's British caps record?

Step into Baraclough's shoes and select your starting XI to take on the Italians. Don't forget to share your results!