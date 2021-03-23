Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Manager Steve Clarke steered Scotland to the Euros via the Nations League play-offs

Scotland do not want to be "one-tournament wonders", says Steve Clarke before their World Cup qualifying opener against Austria.

Clarke's side will feature at this summer's European Championship - the nation's first finals since 1998.

Austria visit Hampden on Thursday, with games against Israel and Faroe Islands in the following days.

"We want to have a continued period of success," said Clarke.

"The squad that's here is focused completely on the World Cup games because they are the most important.

"We've said since we qualified for the Euros that we didn't want to be one-tournament wonders.

Clarke lost Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack to an ongoing calf problem on Monday but insists his pool of players are "in good shape".

"It is a blow for us because he has done well for us and he plays a certain position in midfield that without him we don't really have," added the Scotland manager.

"So we will miss him but we have got a really good squad now so time for someone else to step forward.

"The little time we have had on the training pitch has been really good work, high quality so hopefully we can take that on to the pitch. In my head, I know the team."