World Cup Qualifying - European
GibraltarGibraltar0NorwayNorway0

Gibraltar v Norway

Last updated on

Line-ups

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Coleing
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 6Wiseman
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 10Walker
  • 3Ronan
  • 5Annesley
  • 7Casciaro
  • 19De Barr

Substitutes

  • 1Goldwin
  • 2Valarino
  • 8Badr Hassan
  • 9Styche
  • 11Pons
  • 13Banda
  • 15Barnett
  • 17Borge
  • 18Santos
  • 20Peacock
  • 21Moulds
  • 22Bosio

Norway

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Jarstein
  • 16Svensson
  • 4Strandberg
  • 6Lode
  • 15Meling
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 18Midtsjø
  • 21Thorstvedt
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 23Haaland
  • 9Sørloth

Substitutes

  • 2Aleesami
  • 3Ajer
  • 5Østigard
  • 7King
  • 8Berg
  • 12Hansen
  • 13Grytebust
  • 14Chol Nguen
  • 17Linnes
  • 19Fossum
  • 20Hauge
  • 22Thorsby
Referee:
Duje Strukan

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway).

  2. Post update

    Birger Meling (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Liam Walker (Gibraltar).

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories