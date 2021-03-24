Finland v Bosnia-Herzegovina

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Sinisa Sanicanin.
FinlandFinland0Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina0
Last updated on .From the section Football
Formation 5-3-2
Formation 4-2-3-1
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Sinisa Sanicanin.
Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niko Hämäläinen.
Foul by Sinisa Sanicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
