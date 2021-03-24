Latvia v Montenegro

Attempt saved. Sead Haksabanovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
LatviaLatvia0MontenegroMontenegro0
Last updated on .From the section Football
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 4-2-3-1
Attempt saved. Sead Haksabanovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Kristers Tobers (Latvia).
Uros Djurdjevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Azerbaijan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Portugal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|R. of Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Serbia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Luxembourg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bulgaria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lithuania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Turkey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Gibraltar
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Latvia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Montenegro
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Norway
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Armenia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Iceland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|North Macedonia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Romania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0