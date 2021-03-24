Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Captain Andy Robertson believes Steve Clarke loves the Scotland job and his Celtic-linked manager is fully committed to the World Cup qualifying cause. (Daily Record) external-link

Roy Keane becomes the bookmakers' favourite to take over at Celtic as his former Republic of Ireland mentor and Hoops boss Martin O'Neill hails his "strong character" as perfect for the position. (Daily Mail) external-link

Aberdeen hope to finalise an pre-contract player-coach deal for Celtic captain Scott Brown in the coming days. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland manager Steve Clarke calls for stricter social media controls to protect players from racist abuse. (Herald) external-link

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis says racism must be stamped out and insists he knew instantly that team-mate Glen Kamara was abused by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela because of the furious reaction from the normally laid back Finn. (Daily Record) external-link

Czech Republic manager Jaroslav Silhavy insists he won't hesitate to pick race row Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela for the Euro 2020 showdown with Scotland. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scott McTominay has emerged from Paul Pogba's shadow at Manchester United and can shine for Scotland, says former national manager Alex McLeish. (Herald) external-link

Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour is in Steve Clarke's mind for a Scotland call - because his old Stamford Bridge team-mate Pat Nevin is "relentlessly hassling" him to draft in the midfielder. (Daily Record) external-link

On-loan Aberdeen striker Florian Kamberi is finally set for his Albania debut 17 months after his initial call up. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs manager Jack Ross has revealed that productive talks have left him far more hopeful of holding onto midfielder Jackson Irvine beyond this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link