Connor Jennings scored the winner in Tranmere's victory over Newport in the 2019 League Two play-off final

Stockport County striker Connor Jennings has been diagnosed with low-grade chondroid sarcoma - a rare type of cancer.

The 29-year-old had been suffering from pain in his shoulder for several months after a fall in training.

During treatment an MRI scan located a tumour within his upper arm.

The ex-Wrexham and Tranmere forward, who has not played for National League Stockport since 6 February, will undergo surgery to remove the tumour.

"Although the treatment plan and timings are still being discussed with medical experts, chondroid sarcoma can only be treated through surgery, with a good success rate," a club statement said.

"The club are working with Connor to ensure he gets all the support he needs during this difficult period through to his recovery.

"In the meantime, Connor continues to be around his team mates at Carrington, staying fit and strong, and supporting the club in all its games and activities."