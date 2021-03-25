Last updated on .From the section Bromley

Neil Smith has previously managed Welling United and played for the likes of Gillingham, Fulham and Reading

Bromley have sacked manager Neil Smith after more than five years in charge.

The 49-year-old, who oversaw 225 games as boss, leaves with the club seventh in the National League having lost just one of their past five games - a 3-1 defeat by leaders Sutton United.

Bromley occupy the final play-off place but sides below have games in hand.

"This has been a difficult decision to make and one that has not been taken lightly," chairman Robin Stanton-Gleaves told the club website.

"Having continued to review first-team performances and developments over an extended period of time, I now believe a change in leadership is required for us to progress further on our journey."

Smith, who led Bromley to their first Wembley appearance when they reached the 2018 FA Trophy final, led the club to 10th, ninth and 12th-placed finishes in his full seasons in charge before the club ended last season 13th on average points per game.

"The club's ultimate ambition remains to reach the Football League and the search for a new first-team manager will begin immediately, with a view to having a new manager in place in a timely manner," a club statement added.