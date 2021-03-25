Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The 2021-22 Premier League season will run between August 2021 and May 2022

The 2021-22 Premier League season will begin on 14 August, reverting to its usual start date following a condensed campaign.

After the pandemic forced a change to the 2020-21 schedule, the first matches in England's top flight next season will again take place in the second week of August.

It starts five weeks after Wembley hosts the European Championship final.

The season ends on 22 May 2022, with all games kicking off at the same time.