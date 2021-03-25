World Cup Qualifying - European
GermanyGermany3IcelandIceland0

Germany 3-0 Iceland: Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan score in World Cup qualifying win

Last updated on .From the section Football

Kai Havertz scores for Germany against Iceland
Havertz scored his third Germany goal in the win in Duisburg

Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan scored as Germany got their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign off to a good start with a comfortable win over Iceland.

The home side led 2-0 after just seven minutes, with Chelsea forward Havertz firing in the second after Leon Goretzka's well-taken opener.

Gundogan continued his fine goalscoring form this season by adding a third.

The Manchester City midfielder has now netted 15 times in his past 24 appearances for club and country.

The closest Iceland came to scoring was a Runar Sigurjonsson shot that deflected just past the far post in the first half.

The home side were vastly superior, though, and should have scored more, with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger heading a superb chance wide.

Germany also gave a late run-out to Havertz's Chelsea team-mate Timo Werner and Bayern Munich's 18-year-old forward Jamal Musiala, who last month opted to represent the country of his birth as opposed to England.

The home side had suffered a scare before kick-off when midfielder Jonas Hofmann tested positive for Covid-19, but the game was allowed to go ahead after consultation with local authorities.

Germany coach Joachim Low, who is stepping down after this year's European Championship, was pleased with his team's start.

"It wasn't our most incredible performance, but it was very important to make a positive start to the new year and that's what we've done tonight," he said.

"We knew they'd sit deep and we knew we were going to have to force them to move in order to create space. I think we did that really well for at least 60 minutes."

Germany visit Romania in their next Group J match on Sunday while Iceland are away to Armenia.

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Neuer
  • 13Klostermann
  • 4Ginter
  • 16Rüdiger
  • 23Can
  • 18GoretzkaSubstituted forNeuhausat 71'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 21Gündogan
  • 10HavertzBooked at 48minsSubstituted forMusialaat 78'minutes
  • 20GnabrySubstituted forYounesat 86'minutes
  • 19SanéSubstituted forWernerat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Max
  • 5Tah
  • 8Musiala
  • 9Werner
  • 11Younes
  • 12Trapp
  • 14Neuhaus
  • 15Wirtz
  • 22ter Stegen

Iceland

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 15Sampsted
  • 14ÁrnasonBooked at 56mins
  • 5Ingason
  • 18Magnússon
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 21TraustasonSubstituted forSigurdssonat 71'minutes
  • 4PálssonSubstituted forAF Skúlasonat 89'minutes
  • 16SigurjónssonSubstituted forGudmundssonat 40'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 22BödvarssonSubstituted forSigthorssonat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Eyjólfsson
  • 6R Sigurdsson
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 9Sigthorsson
  • 10Sigurdsson
  • 11Fridjónsson
  • 12Kristinsson
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 19Hermannsson
  • 20Gudmundsson
  • 23AF Skúlason
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 3, Iceland 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 3, Iceland 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland. Ari Freyr Skulason replaces Victor Pálsson.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland. Kolbeinn Sigthorsson replaces Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Florian Neuhaus (Germany).

  7. Post update

    Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Emre Can (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland).

  10. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Hördur Magnússon (Iceland).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Amin Younes replaces Serge Gnabry.

  13. Post update

    Matthias Ginter (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alfons Sampsted (Iceland).

  15. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sverrir Ingason (Iceland).

  17. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Timo Werner replaces Leroy Sané.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Jamal Musiala replaces Kai Havertz.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Greece10101101
3Spain10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Georgia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Austria10102201
3Scotland10102201
4Faroe Islands10101101
5Moldova10101101
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Albania11001013
3Poland10103301
4Hungary10103301
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11003033
2Romania11003213
3Armenia11001013
4North Macedonia100123-10
5Liechtenstein100101-10
6Iceland100103-30
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport