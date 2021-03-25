Last updated on .From the section Football

Thierry Henry stepped down as manager of Major League Soccer side CF Montreal for personal reasons in February

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry says he is removing himself from social media because of racism and bullying across platforms.

Henry, 43, posted a message to his 2.3m followers on Twitter external-link on Friday saying the problem was "too toxic to ignore".

He said he would not return to social media until "people in power regulate platforms with the same vigour and ferocity when you infringe copyright".

Henry added that there had to be some accountability.

"It is far too easy to create an account, use it to bully and harass without consequence and still remain anonymous," wrote the Frenchman.

"The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture to individuals is too toxic to ignore."

Henry won two Premier League titles with Arsenal, where he played between 1999 and 2007.

Last September, he detailed instances of racism external-link he experienced during his playing career with Arsenal and the French national team.

"We need to make people aware that we are in pain," said Henry. "Enough is enough. You fast forward and we're still in the same situation."

In Friday's message, Henry added: "From tomorrow morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright.

"Until this changes, I will be disabling my accounts across all social platforms. I'm hoping this happens soon."