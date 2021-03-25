Bulgaria v Switzerland

Match ends, Bulgaria 1, Switzerland 3.
Line-ups
Bulgaria
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 23Iliev
- 14Dimov
- 15Bozhikov
- 3Zanev
- 2Popov
- 7Kostadinov
- 16MalinovSubstituted forChochevat 71'minutes
- 6GusmaoBooked at 68minsSubstituted forTsvetanovat 73'minutes
- 11DespodovSubstituted forDelevat 48'minutes
- 17YomovSubstituted forIlievat 70'minutes
- 20IlievSubstituted forIlievat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Naumov
- 4Antov
- 5Hristov
- 8Vutov
- 9Karagaren
- 10Delev
- 12Iliev
- 13Karadzhov
- 18Chochev
- 19Iliev
- 21Tsvetanov
- 22Raynov
Switzerland
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Sommer
- 4Elvedi
- 5AkanjiBooked at 54mins
- 13Rodríguez
- 2Mbabu
- 8FreulerSubstituted forSowat 86'minutes
- 10Xhaka
- 14ZuberSubstituted forZakariaat 75'minutes
- 23ShaqiriSubstituted forVargasat 75'minutes
- 9SeferovicSubstituted forGavranovicat 86'minutes
- 7EmboloSubstituted forMehmediat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Widmer
- 6Cömert
- 11Vargas
- 12Mvogo
- 15Sow
- 16Fassnacht
- 17Zakaria
- 18Mehmedi
- 19Gavranovic
- 20Fernandes
- 21Omlin
- 22Benito
- Referee:
- Nikola Dabanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bulgaria 1, Switzerland 3.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ruben Vargas with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Switzerland. Ricardo Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Mario Gavranovic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Admir Mehmedi replaces Breel Embolo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Djibril Sow (Switzerland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Gavranovic.
Post update
Hand ball by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Breel Embolo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Djibril Sow replaces Remo Freuler.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Mario Gavranovic replaces Haris Seferovic.
Post update
Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Strahil Popov (Bulgaria).
Post update
Offside, Switzerland. Denis Zakaria tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Daniel Dimov.
Post update
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Atanas Iliev.
Post update
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Momchil Tsvetanov.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivaylo Chochev (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Momchil Tsvetanov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Denis Zakaria replaces Steven Zuber.