World Cup Qualifying - European
BulgariaBulgaria1SwitzerlandSwitzerland3

Bulgaria v Switzerland

Line-ups

Bulgaria

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 23Iliev
  • 14Dimov
  • 15Bozhikov
  • 3Zanev
  • 2Popov
  • 7Kostadinov
  • 16MalinovSubstituted forChochevat 71'minutes
  • 6GusmaoBooked at 68minsSubstituted forTsvetanovat 73'minutes
  • 11DespodovSubstituted forDelevat 48'minutes
  • 17YomovSubstituted forIlievat 70'minutes
  • 20IlievSubstituted forIlievat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Naumov
  • 4Antov
  • 5Hristov
  • 8Vutov
  • 9Karagaren
  • 10Delev
  • 12Iliev
  • 13Karadzhov
  • 18Chochev
  • 19Iliev
  • 21Tsvetanov
  • 22Raynov

Switzerland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Sommer
  • 4Elvedi
  • 5AkanjiBooked at 54mins
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 2Mbabu
  • 8FreulerSubstituted forSowat 86'minutes
  • 10Xhaka
  • 14ZuberSubstituted forZakariaat 75'minutes
  • 23ShaqiriSubstituted forVargasat 75'minutes
  • 9SeferovicSubstituted forGavranovicat 86'minutes
  • 7EmboloSubstituted forMehmediat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Widmer
  • 6Cömert
  • 11Vargas
  • 12Mvogo
  • 15Sow
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 17Zakaria
  • 18Mehmedi
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20Fernandes
  • 21Omlin
  • 22Benito
Referee:
Nikola Dabanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamBulgariaAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bulgaria 1, Switzerland 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bulgaria 1, Switzerland 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ruben Vargas with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Switzerland. Ricardo Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Mario Gavranovic is caught offside.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Admir Mehmedi replaces Breel Embolo.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Djibril Sow (Switzerland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Gavranovic.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Breel Embolo with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Djibril Sow replaces Remo Freuler.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Mario Gavranovic replaces Haris Seferovic.

  11. Post update

    Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Strahil Popov (Bulgaria).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Switzerland. Denis Zakaria tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Daniel Dimov.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Atanas Iliev.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Momchil Tsvetanov.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivaylo Chochev (Bulgaria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Momchil Tsvetanov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Denis Zakaria replaces Steven Zuber.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11001013
2Sweden11001013
3Kosovo00000000
4Georgia100101-10
5Greece100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Moldova11001013
3Austria10100001
4Scotland10100001
5Faroe Islands100101-10
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11003033
2Hungary11001013
3Albania11001013
4Poland100101-10
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100103-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11002023
2Romania11001013
3Liechtenstein10100001
4Armenia10100001
5North Macedonia100101-10
6Iceland100102-20
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

