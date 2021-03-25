World Cup Qualifying - European
AndorraAndorra0AlbaniaAlbania1

Andorra v Albania

Line-ups

Andorra

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gomes
  • 18RubioBooked at 44mins
  • 20Llovera
  • 3Vales
  • 15San Nicolás
  • 16Martínez Palau
  • 4Rebés RuizBooked at 25mins
  • 8Vieira de VasconcelosBooked at 7mins
  • 17Cervós Moro
  • 22Fernández
  • 10Aláez

Substitutes

  • 2Martínez
  • 5García Miramontes
  • 6Alavedra
  • 7Pujol Pons
  • 9Sánchez Alburquerque
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 13Pires Costa
  • 14San Nicolás
  • 19Rodrigues Gonçalves
  • 21García
  • 23Clemente Garcés

Albania

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Berisha
  • 18Ismajli
  • 15Kumbulla
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 4Hysaj
  • 7Bare
  • 8Gjasula
  • 9MemushajBooked at 17mins
  • 3Lenjani
  • 16CikalleshiBooked at 20mins
  • 10Manaj

Substitutes

  • 2Memolla
  • 5Veseli
  • 11Uzuni
  • 12Selmani
  • 13Ajeti
  • 14Laci
  • 17Broja
  • 19Doka
  • 20Ramadani
  • 21Roshi
  • 22Kamberi
  • 23Strakosha
Referee:
Volen Chinkov

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorraAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home0
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Andorra 0, Albania 1.

  2. Post update

    Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marash Kumbulla (Albania) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ledian Memushaj following a set piece situation.

  5. Booking

    Chus Rubio (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Ermir Lenjani (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Chus Rubio (Andorra).

  8. Post update

    Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Andorra 0, Albania 1. Ermir Lenjani (Albania) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a through ball.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ardian Ismajli (Albania) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Albania. Conceded by Joan Cervós.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Albania) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ledian Memushaj with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Albania. Conceded by Moises San Nicolás.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rey Manaj (Albania) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Klaus Gjasula (Albania).

  17. Post update

    Álex Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ardian Ismajli (Albania).

  19. Post update

    Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Klaus Gjasula (Albania).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11001013
2Sweden11001013
3Kosovo00000000
4Georgia100101-10
5Greece100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Moldova11001013
3Austria10100001
4Scotland10100001
5Faroe Islands100101-10
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11003033
2Hungary11001013
3Albania11001013
4Poland100101-10
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100103-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11002023
2Romania11001013
3Liechtenstein10100001
4Armenia10100001
5North Macedonia100101-10
6Iceland100102-20
