Andorra v Albania

First Half ends, Andorra 0, Albania 1.
Line-ups
Andorra
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gomes
- 18RubioBooked at 44mins
- 20Llovera
- 3Vales
- 15San Nicolás
- 16Martínez Palau
- 4Rebés RuizBooked at 25mins
- 8Vieira de VasconcelosBooked at 7mins
- 17Cervós Moro
- 22Fernández
- 10Aláez
Substitutes
- 2Martínez
- 5García Miramontes
- 6Alavedra
- 7Pujol Pons
- 9Sánchez Alburquerque
- 11Moreno Marín
- 13Pires Costa
- 14San Nicolás
- 19Rodrigues Gonçalves
- 21García
- 23Clemente Garcés
Albania
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Berisha
- 18Ismajli
- 15Kumbulla
- 6Djimsiti
- 4Hysaj
- 7Bare
- 8Gjasula
- 9MemushajBooked at 17mins
- 3Lenjani
- 16CikalleshiBooked at 20mins
- 10Manaj
Substitutes
- 2Memolla
- 5Veseli
- 11Uzuni
- 12Selmani
- 13Ajeti
- 14Laci
- 17Broja
- 19Doka
- 20Ramadani
- 21Roshi
- 22Kamberi
- 23Strakosha
- Referee:
- Volen Chinkov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marash Kumbulla (Albania) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ledian Memushaj following a set piece situation.
Booking
Chus Rubio (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ermir Lenjani (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Chus Rubio (Andorra).
Post update
Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).
Goal!
Goal! Andorra 0, Albania 1. Ermir Lenjani (Albania) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ardian Ismajli (Albania) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Joan Cervós.
Post update
Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Albania) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ledian Memushaj with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Moises San Nicolás.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rey Manaj (Albania) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Klaus Gjasula (Albania).
Post update
Álex Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ardian Ismajli (Albania).
Post update
Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Klaus Gjasula (Albania).