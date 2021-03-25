Hungary v Poland

First Half ends, Hungary 1, Poland 0.
Hungary
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Gulácsi
- 5FiolaBooked at 8mins
- 6Orban
- 4Szalai
- 14Lovrencsics
- 15Kleinheisler
- 8Nagy
- 13Kalmar
- 3Hangya
- 9Szalai
- 20Sallai
Substitutes
- 2Lang
- 7Nego
- 10Cseri
- 11Varga
- 12Dibusz
- 16Gazdag
- 17Varga
- 18Sigér
- 19Schafer
- 21Botka
- 22Toth
- 23Nikolics
Poland
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Szczesny
- 18Bereszynski
- 8HelikBooked at 34mins
- 5Bednarek
- 19Szymanski
- 16Moder
- 10Krychowiak
- 3Reca
- 20Zielinski
- 9Lewandowski
- 7Milik
Substitutes
- 2Piatkowski
- 4Dawidowicz
- 6Augustyniak
- 11Grosicki
- 12Skorupski
- 13Rybus
- 14Kozlowski
- 15Glik
- 17Placheta
- 21Jozwiak
- 22Fabianski
- 23Piatek
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).
Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michal Helik (Poland).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jakub Moder.
Hand ball by Jakub Moder (Poland).
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Poland).
Gergo Lovrencsics (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jan Bednarek (Poland).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Szilveszter Hangya (Hungary).
Attempt missed. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gergo Lovrencsics.
Michal Helik (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michal Helik (Poland).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jakub Moder (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.