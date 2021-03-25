World Cup Qualifying - European
HungaryHungary1PolandPoland0

Hungary v Poland

Line-ups

Hungary

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 5FiolaBooked at 8mins
  • 6Orban
  • 4Szalai
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 15Kleinheisler
  • 8Nagy
  • 13Kalmar
  • 3Hangya
  • 9Szalai
  • 20Sallai

Substitutes

  • 2Lang
  • 7Nego
  • 10Cseri
  • 11Varga
  • 12Dibusz
  • 16Gazdag
  • 17Varga
  • 18Sigér
  • 19Schafer
  • 21Botka
  • 22Toth
  • 23Nikolics

Poland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 8HelikBooked at 34mins
  • 5Bednarek
  • 19Szymanski
  • 16Moder
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 3Reca
  • 20Zielinski
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7Milik

Substitutes

  • 2Piatkowski
  • 4Dawidowicz
  • 6Augustyniak
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Rybus
  • 14Kozlowski
  • 15Glik
  • 17Placheta
  • 21Jozwiak
  • 22Fabianski
  • 23Piatek
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamHungaryAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Hungary 1, Poland 0.

  2. Post update

    Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).

  5. Post update

    Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Michal Helik (Poland).

  7. Post update

    Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jakub Moder.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Jakub Moder (Poland).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Poland).

  11. Post update

    Gergo Lovrencsics (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jan Bednarek (Poland).

  13. Post update

    Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Szilveszter Hangya (Hungary).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gergo Lovrencsics.

  17. Booking

    Michal Helik (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Michal Helik (Poland).

  19. Post update

    Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Jakub Moder (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

