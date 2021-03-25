World Cup Qualifying - European
LiechtensteinLiechtenstein0ArmeniaArmenia0

Liechtenstein v Armenia

Line-ups

Liechtenstein

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Büchel
  • 15Yildiz
  • 6Malin
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 23Hofer
  • 3Göppel
  • 14Meier
  • 18Hasler
  • 8Sele
  • 10Frick
  • 7FrickBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Brändle
  • 5Marxer
  • 9Vogt
  • 11Beck
  • 12Hobi
  • 13Grünenfelder
  • 16Wolfinger
  • 17Frommelt
  • 19Marxer
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 21Ospelt
  • 22Ospelt

Armenia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Yurchenko
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 2Calisir
  • 3Haroyan
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 11Barseghyan
  • 17Udo
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 7BayramyanBooked at 31mins
  • 22Adamyan
  • 14Briasco

Substitutes

  • 4Voskanyan
  • 6Kocharyan
  • 8Muradyan
  • 9Babayan
  • 10Shaghoyan
  • 12Aivazov
  • 15Ishkhanyan
  • 16Beglaryan
  • 18Miranyan
  • 20Karapetian
  • 21Grigoryan
  • 23Bichakhchyan
Referee:
Julian Weinberger

Match Stats

Home TeamLiechtensteinAway TeamArmenia
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home0
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Liechtenstein 0, Armenia 0.

  2. Booking

    Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Armenia. Kamo Hovhannisyan tries a through ball, but Norberto Briasco is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Armenia. André Calisir tries a through ball, but Sargis Adamyan is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aron Sele (Liechtenstein).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Khoren Bayramyan with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Jens Hofer.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Norberto Briasco (Armenia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Artak Grigoryan following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Aron Sele (Liechtenstein).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Armenia. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan tries a through ball, but Norberto Briasco is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Solomon Ime Udo (Armenia).

  16. Post update

    Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Artak Grigoryan (Armenia).

  19. Post update

    Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Khoren Bayramyan.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11001013
2Sweden11001013
3Kosovo00000000
4Georgia100101-10
5Greece100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Moldova11001013
3Austria10100001
4Scotland10100001
5Faroe Islands100101-10
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11003033
2Hungary11001013
3Albania11001013
4Poland100101-10
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100103-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11002023
2Romania11001013
3Liechtenstein10100001
4Armenia10100001
5North Macedonia100101-10
6Iceland100102-20
