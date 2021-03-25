Liechtenstein v Armenia

First Half ends, Liechtenstein 0, Armenia 0.
Line-ups
Liechtenstein
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Büchel
- 15Yildiz
- 6Malin
- 4Kaufmann
- 23Hofer
- 3Göppel
- 14Meier
- 18Hasler
- 8Sele
- 10Frick
- 7FrickBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Brändle
- 5Marxer
- 9Vogt
- 11Beck
- 12Hobi
- 13Grünenfelder
- 16Wolfinger
- 17Frommelt
- 19Marxer
- 20Wolfinger
- 21Ospelt
- 22Ospelt
Armenia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Yurchenko
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 2Calisir
- 3Haroyan
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 11Barseghyan
- 17Udo
- 5Grigoryan
- 7BayramyanBooked at 31mins
- 22Adamyan
- 14Briasco
Substitutes
- 4Voskanyan
- 6Kocharyan
- 8Muradyan
- 9Babayan
- 10Shaghoyan
- 12Aivazov
- 15Ishkhanyan
- 16Beglaryan
- 18Miranyan
- 20Karapetian
- 21Grigoryan
- 23Bichakhchyan
- Referee:
- Julian Weinberger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein).
Offside, Armenia. Kamo Hovhannisyan tries a through ball, but Norberto Briasco is caught offside.
Offside, Armenia. André Calisir tries a through ball, but Sargis Adamyan is caught offside.
Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aron Sele (Liechtenstein).
Attempt missed. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Khoren Bayramyan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Jens Hofer.
Attempt missed. Norberto Briasco (Armenia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Artak Grigoryan following a set piece situation.
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aron Sele (Liechtenstein).
Offside, Armenia. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan tries a through ball, but Norberto Briasco is caught offside.
Foul by Solomon Ime Udo (Armenia).
Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Artak Grigoryan (Armenia).
Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Khoren Bayramyan.