Romania v North Macedonia

First Half ends, Romania 1, North Macedonia 0.
Romania
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Nita
- 4Popescu
- 6Chiriches
- 15Andonie Burca
- 11Bancu
- 18Marin
- 7Stanciu
- 20Man
- 19Tanase
- 23ComanSubstituted forMihailaat 14'minutesBooked at 41mins
- 13Keseru
- 2Mogos
- 3Tosca
- 5Nedelcearu
- 8Cicaldau
- 9Puscas
- 10Maxim
- 12Lazar
- 14Hagi
- 16Radu
- 17Bicfalvi
- 21Mihaila
- 22Malino Paulino
North Macedonia
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Dimitrievski
- 2Bejtulai
- 6Musliu
- 4Ristevski
- 16NikolovBooked at 36mins
- 13Ristovski
- 17Bardhi
- 21Elmas
- 8Alioski
- 23Nestorovski
- 10PandevBooked at 45mins
- 3Askovski
- 5Ademi
- 7Radeski
- 9Trajkovski
- 11Hasani
- 12Bogatinov
- 14Ibraimi
- 15Avramovski
- 18Stojanovski
- 19Velkoski
- 20Spirovski
- 22Siskovski
Fábio Veríssimo
- Fábio Veríssimo
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dennis Man.
Booking
Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Boban Nikolov (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Razvan Marin (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mihai Valentin Mihaila (Romania) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Razvan Marin.
Booking
Mihai Valentin Mihaila (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Egzon Bejtulai (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mihai Valentin Mihaila (Romania).
Post update
Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrei Andonie Burca (Romania).
Post update
Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ovidiu Popescu (Romania).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Boban Nikolov.
Booking
Boban Nikolov (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Boban Nikolov (North Macedonia) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Foul by Visar Musliu (North Macedonia).
Post update
Claudiu Keseru (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enis Bardhi.