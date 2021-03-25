World Cup Qualifying - European
RomaniaRomania1North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia0

Romania v North Macedonia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Romania

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nita
  • 4Popescu
  • 6Chiriches
  • 15Andonie Burca
  • 11Bancu
  • 18Marin
  • 7Stanciu
  • 20Man
  • 19Tanase
  • 23ComanSubstituted forMihailaat 14'minutesBooked at 41mins
  • 13Keseru

Substitutes

  • 2Mogos
  • 3Tosca
  • 5Nedelcearu
  • 8Cicaldau
  • 9Puscas
  • 10Maxim
  • 12Lazar
  • 14Hagi
  • 16Radu
  • 17Bicfalvi
  • 21Mihaila
  • 22Malino Paulino

North Macedonia

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 2Bejtulai
  • 6Musliu
  • 4Ristevski
  • 16NikolovBooked at 36mins
  • 13Ristovski
  • 17Bardhi
  • 21Elmas
  • 8Alioski
  • 23Nestorovski
  • 10PandevBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 3Askovski
  • 5Ademi
  • 7Radeski
  • 9Trajkovski
  • 11Hasani
  • 12Bogatinov
  • 14Ibraimi
  • 15Avramovski
  • 18Stojanovski
  • 19Velkoski
  • 20Spirovski
  • 22Siskovski
Referee:
Fábio Veríssimo

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaniaAway TeamNorth Macedonia
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Romania 1, North Macedonia 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dennis Man.

  3. Booking

    Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Boban Nikolov (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Razvan Marin (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolae Claudiu Stanciu.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mihai Valentin Mihaila (Romania) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Razvan Marin.

  8. Booking

    Mihai Valentin Mihaila (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Egzon Bejtulai (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mihai Valentin Mihaila (Romania).

  11. Post update

    Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andrei Andonie Burca (Romania).

  13. Post update

    Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ovidiu Popescu (Romania).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Boban Nikolov.

  16. Booking

    Boban Nikolov (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Boban Nikolov (North Macedonia) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Visar Musliu (North Macedonia).

  19. Post update

    Claudiu Keseru (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enis Bardhi.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11001013
2Sweden11001013
3Kosovo00000000
4Georgia100101-10
5Greece100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Moldova11001013
3Austria10100001
4Scotland10100001
5Faroe Islands100101-10
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11003033
2Hungary11001013
3Albania11001013
4Poland100101-10
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100103-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11002023
2Romania11001013
3Liechtenstein10100001
4Armenia10100001
5North Macedonia100101-10
6Iceland100102-20
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories