Moldova v Faroe Islands

First Half ends, Moldova 1, Faroe Islands 0.
Line-ups
Moldova
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Namasco
- 5Posmac
- 6Epureanu
- 4Armas
- 15Jardan
- 22RataBooked at 35mins
- 8Carp
- 7Ionita
- 2Reabciuk
- 19Nicolaescu
- 9Damascan
Substitutes
- 3Bolohan
- 10Caimacov
- 11Iosipoi
- 12Celeadnic
- 13Arhirii
- 14Cojocari
- 16Antoniuc
- 17Belousov
- 18Dumbravanu
- 20Dragan
- 21Postolachi
- 23Coselev
Faroe Islands
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Nielsen
- 9RólantssonBooked at 27mins
- 4FaeroSubstituted forVatnsdalat 40'minutes
- 5Nattestad
- 3Davidsen
- 10Vatnhamar
- 6HanssonBooked at 18mins
- 16Vatnhamar
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 11Andrasson Olsen
- 14Edmundsson
Substitutes
- 2Danielsen
- 7Bjartalid
- 12Gestsson
- 13Baldvinsson
- 15Vatnsdal
- 17Johannesen
- 18Egilsson Olsen
- 19Jonsson
- 20Berg Í Soylu
- 21Jensen
- 22Andreasen
- 23Thomsen
- Referee:
- Iwan Griffith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away13
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Klaemint Andrasson Olsen (Faroe Islands).
Post update
Alexandru Epureanu (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sonni Nattestad (Faroe Islands).
Post update
Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Artur Ionita (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ion Jardan.
Substitution
Substitution, Faroe Islands. Heini Vatnsdal replaces Odmar Faero because of an injury.
Post update
Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexandru Epureanu (Moldova).
Post update
Foul by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands).
Post update
Artur Ionita (Moldova) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands).
Post update
Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Vadim Rata (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Klaemint Andrasson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vadim Rata (Moldova).
Post update
Attempt saved. Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jóan Símun Edmundsson.
Post update
Offside, Moldova. Igor Armas tries a through ball, but Ion Nicolaescu is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Igor Armas (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.