Spain v Greece

First Half ends, Spain 1, Greece 0.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 23Simón
- 22Llorente
- 12García
- 15Ramos
- 14Gayà
- 16Rodri
- 11Torres
- 8Koke
- 6Canales
- 19Olmo
- 7Morata
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Porro
- 3Llorente
- 4Martínez
- 5Busquets
- 9Gil
- 10Thiago Alcántara
- 13Sánchez
- 17Ruiz
- 18Alba
- 20González
- 21Oyarzabal
Greece
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Vlachodimos
- 2Bakakis
- 4Papadopoulos
- 3Tzavellas
- 21Tsimikas
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 18Limnios
- 5Bouchalakis
- 20Mantalos
- 7Masouras
- 11Bakasetas
Substitutes
- 6Kyriakopoulos
- 9Giakoumakis
- 10Fortounis
- 12Kapino
- 13Dioudis
- 14Mavrias
- 15Androutsos
- 16Pavlidis
- 17Tzolis
- 19Svarnas
- 22Mavropanos
- 23Siopis
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).
Post update
Michalis Bakakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).
Post update
Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Koke (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Post update
Offside, Greece. Michalis Bakakis tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Spain).
Post update
Giorgos Masouras (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).
Post update
Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 1, Greece 0. Álvaro Morata (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Koke.
Post update
Dani Olmo (Spain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo (Spain).
Post update
Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ferran Torres (Spain).
Post update
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).
Post update
Michalis Bakakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
