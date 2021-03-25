World Cup Qualifying - European
SpainSpain1GreeceGreece0

Spain v Greece

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 23Simón
  • 22Llorente
  • 12García
  • 15Ramos
  • 14Gayà
  • 16Rodri
  • 11Torres
  • 8Koke
  • 6Canales
  • 19Olmo
  • 7Morata

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Porro
  • 3Llorente
  • 4Martínez
  • 5Busquets
  • 9Gil
  • 10Thiago Alcántara
  • 13Sánchez
  • 17Ruiz
  • 18Alba
  • 20González
  • 21Oyarzabal

Greece

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Vlachodimos
  • 2Bakakis
  • 4Papadopoulos
  • 3Tzavellas
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 18Limnios
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 20Mantalos
  • 7Masouras
  • 11Bakasetas

Substitutes

  • 6Kyriakopoulos
  • 9Giakoumakis
  • 10Fortounis
  • 12Kapino
  • 13Dioudis
  • 14Mavrias
  • 15Androutsos
  • 16Pavlidis
  • 17Tzolis
  • 19Svarnas
  • 22Mavropanos
  • 23Siopis
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamGreece
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Spain 1, Greece 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).

  3. Post update

    Michalis Bakakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).

  5. Post update

    Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Koke (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Greece. Michalis Bakakis tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Spain).

  10. Post update

    Giorgos Masouras (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).

  12. Post update

    Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Spain 1, Greece 0. Álvaro Morata (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Koke.

  14. Post update

    Dani Olmo (Spain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo (Spain).

  16. Post update

    Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ferran Torres (Spain).

  18. Post update

    Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).

  20. Post update

    Michalis Bakakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11001013
2Sweden11001013
3Kosovo00000000
4Georgia100101-10
5Greece100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Moldova11001013
3Austria10100001
4Scotland10100001
5Faroe Islands100101-10
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11003033
2Hungary11001013
3Albania11001013
4Poland100101-10
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100103-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11002023
2Romania11001013
3Liechtenstein10100001
4Armenia10100001
5North Macedonia100101-10
6Iceland100102-20
