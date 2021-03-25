Sweden v Georgia

First Half ends, Sweden 1, Georgia 0.
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Nordfeldt
- 2Lustig
- 3Lindelöf
- 14Helander
- 6Augustinsson
- 21Kulusevski
- 20Olsson
- 7Larsson
- 17Claesson
- 15Isak
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 1Olsen
- 4Starfelt
- 5Bengtsson
- 8Ekdal
- 9Cajuste
- 10Forsberg
- 12Johnsson
- 13Karlsson
- 16Krafth
- 18Sema
- 19Svanberg
- 22Quaison
Georgia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Loria
- 13Chabradze
- 4Kashia
- 23Dvali
- 5Giorbelidze
- 7Kankava
- 6Aburjania
- 9Lobzhanidze
- 16Kvekveskiri
- 18Kvaratskhelia
- 11Kvilitaia
Substitutes
- 2Kakabadze
- 3Tabidze
- 8Zivzivadze
- 10Kiteishvili
- 12Mamardashvili
- 14Grigalava
- 15Beridze
- 17Kupatadze
- 19Shengelia
- 20Jigauri
- 21Gvilia
- 22Mikautadze
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.
Post update
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 1, Georgia 0. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Post update
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Sweden).
Post update
Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Carl Mikael Lustig.
Post update
Offside, Georgia. Guram Giorbelidze tries a through ball, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jaba Kankava (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Filip Helander (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Guram Kashia.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Claesson with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Guram Kashia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Filip Helander.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Giorgi Loria.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
Post update
Attempt saved. Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Lasha Dvali.