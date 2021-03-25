World Cup Qualifying - European
SwedenSweden1GeorgiaGeorgia0

Sweden v Georgia

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Nordfeldt
  • 2Lustig
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 14Helander
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 20Olsson
  • 7Larsson
  • 17Claesson
  • 15Isak
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 1Olsen
  • 4Starfelt
  • 5Bengtsson
  • 8Ekdal
  • 9Cajuste
  • 10Forsberg
  • 12Johnsson
  • 13Karlsson
  • 16Krafth
  • 18Sema
  • 19Svanberg
  • 22Quaison

Georgia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Loria
  • 13Chabradze
  • 4Kashia
  • 23Dvali
  • 5Giorbelidze
  • 7Kankava
  • 6Aburjania
  • 9Lobzhanidze
  • 16Kvekveskiri
  • 18Kvaratskhelia
  • 11Kvilitaia

Substitutes

  • 2Kakabadze
  • 3Tabidze
  • 8Zivzivadze
  • 10Kiteishvili
  • 12Mamardashvili
  • 14Grigalava
  • 15Beridze
  • 17Kupatadze
  • 19Shengelia
  • 20Jigauri
  • 21Gvilia
  • 22Mikautadze
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamGeorgia
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sweden 1, Georgia 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.

  3. Post update

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Sweden 1, Georgia 0. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Sweden).

  8. Post update

    Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Carl Mikael Lustig.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Georgia. Guram Giorbelidze tries a through ball, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jaba Kankava (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filip Helander (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Guram Kashia.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Claesson with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Guram Kashia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Filip Helander.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Giorgi Loria.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Lasha Dvali.

Top Stories