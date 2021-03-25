Euro Under-21 Championship
Russia U21Russia U214Iceland U21Iceland U211

Russia U21 v Iceland U21

Line-ups

Russia U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Maksimenko
  • 14MaslovBooked at 28minsSubstituted forGolubevat 61'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 3Diveev
  • 4Evgeniev
  • 2Tiknizyan
  • 21Glebov
  • 10OblyakovBooked at 35mins
  • 13MakarovSubstituted forTyukavinat 72'minutes
  • 22ZakharyanSubstituted forUmiarovat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19LesovoySubstituted forLomovitskiyat 77'minutes
  • 9ChalovSubstituted forGrulevat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lomaev
  • 5Krugovoy
  • 6Golubev
  • 7Lomovitskiy
  • 8Tyukavin
  • 11Suleymanov
  • 15Kulikov
  • 16Kalugin
  • 17Grulev
  • 18Utkin
  • 20Umiarov
  • 23Adamov

Iceland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Gunnarsson
  • 22Thordarson
  • 23Leifsson
  • 4Thorkelsson
  • 16Gunnarsson
  • 9Thordarson
  • 6Hauksson
  • 18WillumssonSubstituted forFinnssonat 85'minutes
  • 7JóhannessonSubstituted forAndersonat 65'minutes
  • 17GudjohnsenSubstituted forWillumssonat 76'minutes
  • 11ThorsteinssonSubstituted forIngimundarsonat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Olafsson
  • 2Pálmason
  • 3Fridriksson
  • 5Olafsson
  • 8Baldursson
  • 10Anderson
  • 12Valdimarsson
  • 14Willumsson
  • 15Ingimundarson
  • 19Bjarkason
  • 20Finnsson
  • 21Helgason
Referee:
Halil Umut Meler

Match Stats

Home TeamRussia U21Away TeamIceland U21
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home17
Away2
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Russia U21 4, Iceland U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Russia U21 4, Iceland U21 1.

  3. Post update

    Nail Umiarov (Russia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Brynjólfur Darri Willumsson (Iceland U21).

  5. Booking

    Nail Umiarov (Russia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nail Umiarov (Russia U21).

  7. Post update

    Valdimar Ingimundarson (Iceland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nail Umiarov (Russia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.

  9. Post update

    Roman Evgeniev (Russia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ari Leifsson (Iceland U21).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Konstantin Tyukavin (Russia U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Lomovitskiy.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Lomovitskiy (Russia U21) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Igor Diveev.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland U21. Valdimar Ingimundarson replaces Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland U21. Kolbeinn Finnsson replaces Willum Willumsson.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nail Umiarov (Russia U21).

  16. Post update

    Alex Thór Hauksson (Iceland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Nail Umiarov (Russia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Stefán Teitur Thordarson (Iceland U21).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Russia U21. Alexander Lomovitskiy replaces Daniil Lesovoy.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland U21. Brynjólfur Darri Willumsson replaces Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2111003033
2Netherlands U2110101101
3Romania U2110101101
4Hungary U21100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2111003033
2Czech Rep U2110101101
3Italy U2110101101
4Slovenia U21100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2111004133
2Denmark U2110100001
3France U2110100001
4Iceland U21100114-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2111001013
2Croatia U2110100001
3Portugal U2110100001
4England U21100101-10
