Euro Under-21 Championship
Portugal U21Portugal U210Croatia U21Croatia U210

Portugal U21 v Croatia U21

Line-ups

Portugal U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meireles Costa
  • 2Correia
  • 4Queirós
  • 3Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Vitinha
  • 6Morris Luís
  • 8Carvalho Fernandes
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19de Melo Tomás
  • 18Pereira Gonçalves

Substitutes

  • 9Matias Ramos
  • 10Santos Bragança
  • 11Mota Carvalho
  • 12Arantes Maximiano
  • 13Franco Tavares
  • 14Lopes Pereira
  • 15Embaló Djaló
  • 16Barros Soares
  • 20Neto Lopes
  • 21Conceição
  • 22Neves Virgínia
  • 23Vieira

Croatia U21

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Semper
  • 2Sverko
  • 5Erlic
  • 22Vuskovic
  • 16Franjic
  • 11Bradaric
  • 10Majer
  • 17Bistrovic
  • 8Moro
  • 7Ivanusec
  • 9Kulenovic

Substitutes

  • 3Babec
  • 4Colina
  • 6Nejasmic
  • 12Kotarski
  • 13Zaper
  • 14Vizinger
  • 15Krizmanic
  • 18Divkovic
  • 19Vuk
  • 20Musa
  • 21Spikic
  • 23Nevistic
Referee:
Bartosz Frankowski

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugal U21Away TeamCroatia U21
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Portugal U21 0, Croatia U21 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Portugal U21. Conceded by Mario Vuskovic.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tiago Tomás (Portugal U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Portugal U21. Conceded by Adrian Semper.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vitinha (Portugal U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trincão.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kristijan Bistrovic (Croatia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sandro Kulenovic.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sandro Kulenovic (Croatia U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Ivanusec.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gedson Fernandes (Portugal U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vitinha with a through ball.

  9. Post update

    Tiago Tomás (Portugal U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Martin Erlic (Croatia U21).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Portugal U21. Conceded by Adrian Semper.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pedro Gonçalves (Portugal U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gedson Fernandes.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikola Moro (Croatia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Domagoj Bradaric.

  14. Post update

    Trincão (Portugal U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Domagoj Bradaric (Croatia U21).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Thierry Correia (Portugal U21).

  17. Post update

    Nikola Moro (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Florentino Luís (Portugal U21).

  19. Post update

    Kristijan Bistrovic (Croatia U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Portugal U21. Diogo Leite tries a through ball, but Pedro Gonçalves is caught offside.

